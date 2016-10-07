30°
Petunias blossom from sun weed to favourite

Neil Fisher | 7th Oct 2016 12:43 PM
SPRING TIME: Petunia Garden Moura is a hardy plant to brighten your garden
SPRING TIME: Petunia Garden Moura is a hardy plant to brighten your garden

ONE of my favourite flowering plants is the petunia. During the warm months of the year, this flower always looks to be one of the prettiest of all annual plants. The petunia has come a long way from when it was just known as the sun weed. With many years of skills, plant breeders have developed thousands of sizes and shapes in the flowering annual petunias. Flowers colour, fragrance and double or single nature are all part of the new hybrids available to gardeners these days.

When planting petunias, always try to prepare your flower bed so that it is sunny and well lit, with a well-drained, sandy loam that has a reasonable quantity of vegetable matter mixed in with it. Use a complete garden fertiliser, one that has a small quantity of nitrogen and is rich in phosphorous, mixed in with your garden soil, then I would use a soluble liquid fertiliser every two to three weeks to maintain flowering. I would suggest to not fertilise any more regularly than this, as all you could get is leafy plants and no flowers.

Remember, after planting to water well, and then use moderate watering regularly. If possible, try to mulch around your plants to reduce water usage.

There are a number of new petunias available for local gardeners, so this weekend, take a trip to your local nursery and look for the following newer varieties:

Petunia Avalanche is a spreading petunia that is perfect for large pots and garden beds. It grows to around 80cm wide and bears masses of single flowers, in colours of white, red, salmon, lavender, lilac, pink or rose pink.

Petunia Cappuccino would be one of the most distinctively multi-coloured petunias to come on the market. Flowers colours combine cream outer petals with a purple-pink veined throat.

Petunia Lullaby was the first miniature petunia sold around the world and was also the Flower of the Year in 1995. This plant produces tiny flowers in either a single colour or as a blend of blue, pink, red, salmon and ivory on compact growing plants.

Petunia Neptune is a grandiflora or double petunia, meaning that the plants will have masses of large flowers, each around 10cms in diameter. It will flower up to four weeks earlier than other double petunias from about early October to late April. The flowers are a deep dark blue with occasional flecks of white in the petals.

Petunia Songbird is a collection of compact, bushy plants with large, lightly ruffled flowers. Unlike other large flowering petunias, they have an excellent weather tolerance and recover quickly after heavy rain. Songbird will fill your garden with masses of blooms, in a large variety of colours, such as deep blue and crimson.

FLOWERING FAVOURITE: Petunia very cherry
FLOWERING FAVOURITE: Petunia very cherry

Petunia Very Cherry has a robust mounded foliage that was released to Queensland gardeners in 2014. The flower is a deep cherry colour with a central yellow star. Great for baskets, pots or as a feature in garden beds.

The following are three of the toughest almost unkillable petunias for Central Queensland gardeners.

Petunia Bobby Dazzler
Petunia Bobby Dazzler

Petunia Bobby Dazzler is an old favourite with many gardeners and was the Flower of the Year 1970. This petunia has a long flowering season with masses of medium sized flowers in a wide range of bright colours.

Petunia Colour Parade would be one the oldest hybrids and also one of the most popular petunias sold in the country. This petunia has large flowers are available in a mixture of bright colours.

Petunia Petticoat is a popular annual with excellent garden performance that was Flower of the Year 1982.

In a pot or in the garden this petunia would make a unique and eye-catching display.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  flowers, gardening, gardening column, petunia

Petunias blossom from sun weed to favourite

