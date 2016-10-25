28°
News

Phone app tracks car thief to Queensland

Chloe Lyons
| 25th Oct 2016 3:00 PM
Rockhampton Court
Rockhampton Court Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt3

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A DARING interstate dash in a stolen car was thwarted by a humble mobile phone.

Jayme Schibrowski, 19, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, bringing stolen property interstate, unlicensed driving, stealing and possession of property suspected of being stolen.

The court heard the first two charges occurred between October 14 and 23 when Schibrowski stole a red Holden Malibu from an address in Victoria and drove it to Queensland.

The victim left their mobile phone in the car and were able to locate the vehicle at a Lucas St, Berserker address using a phone tracking application.

The other three offences occurred on October 22.

Schibrowski and a co-accused went to Coles in the City Centre Plaza, Rockhampton and filled a trolley with Bonds socks, underwear, hoodies, track-pants and face-washers.

The co-accused distracted a shop keeper while the defendant walked the goods out of the store and put them in the stolen car.

Police found the stolen items when they tracked the car to Berserker along with more clothes from Big W, suspected to be stolen.

During this search, a check revealed Schibrowski had also never held a licence.

Schibrowski has a criminal history with charges including drug possession and utensils offences as well as stealing and assaulting a police officer.

Magistrate Cameron Press sentenced him to six months imprisonment for stealing a car and bringing it interstate, three months each for stealing and possessing stolen property and a $250 fine for driving unlicensed.

A parole release date was set for December 23, 2016.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  car theft crime imprisonment rockhampton magistrates court stealing

'Traumatic': Boy saves litte brother as fire destroys home

'Traumatic': Boy saves litte brother as fire destroys home

LOCAL mum in tears after fire tore through home.

Modelling comes naturally for this Rocky girl

CROWNING GLORY: Charlie Austin competed at Miss Teen and won the title of Qld Miss Teen Senior Overall Winner from girls across Queensland. Photo: Isabella Photography

This new model is showing the world she's got what it takes.

Emerald man was pilot of plane that crashed in CQ

A light aircraft that crashed on a property near Rolleston about 4pm on October 24.

Pilot is in Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition

Capricornia MP tells Rockhampton MP to quit

LNP candidate Michelle Landry. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

But Mr Byrne said he would not take part in 'political mud-slinging'

Local Partners

Modelling comes naturally for this Rocky girl

Although she hasn't been modelling for long, local girl Charlie Austin is already showing the world she's got what it takes.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

$2000 raised for SES at morning tea

ALL SMILES: Grace Hiron & Carol Rankin.

SES receive $2000, raised from a morning tea earlier this month.

Program announced for weekend's film festival

Lead character Frankie in one of the Capricorn Film Festival's short films, Slingshot, to screen this weekend.

Over 20 short films by CQ filmmakers to screen this weekend

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

Steve Irwin's final days through dad's eyes

Steve Irwin's final days through dad's eyes

STEVE Irwin’s father Bob has revealed the huge injury toll of the Crocodile Hunter’s adventurous life in the lead-up to his death.

Kristie doesn't mind being the third wheel in Survivor final

Kristie Bennett in a scene from Australian Survivor.

SOLO player will take on Survivor's power couple Lee and El tonight.

Scary hoping Posh and Sporty will re-join The Spice Girls

Mel B

Mel B hoping Victoria Beckham, Mel C will re-join The Spice Girls

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky crush divorce speculation

Chris Hemsworth, right, and Elsa Pataky attend the premiere of "In the Heart of the Sea" at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall on Monday, Dec. 7, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

"Honey you still love me right?!"

REVIEW: Michael McIntyre has Brisbane in stitches

Michael McIntyre in a scene from his TV series Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow.

BRITISH comedian is in the country on his Happy and Glorious Tour.

Cliff Richard doesn't need Rod Stewart's help with legal bills

Sir Cliff Richard

"'Don't worry, I'm loaded. I won't keep you to it.' "

Bindi Irwin named in MAXIM HOT 100 list

Wildlife Warrior named among Australia's most beautiful women

Level allotment catches a Glimpse of the Ocean!

1 Ocean Park Avenue, Yeppoon 4703

Residential Land Located in a family friendly estate just minutes’ drive from Yeppoon town ... $260,000

Located in a family friendly estate just minutes’ drive from Yeppoon town centre and within easy access to Rockhampton. • Level areas makes for easy building •...

Motivated Seller&#39;s Re-Locating, Now is Your Chance!

17 Ridgedale Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 4 $575,000

This immaculate family sized home is nestled in a peaceful elevated cul-de-sac in the prestigious Hillside Estate, Norman Gardens. A spacious and well-designed...

Splendid Family Home in Tranquil Frenchville Position!

211 Wilson Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 3 $475,000 Neg

Say hello to your new address with this value packed property that boasts a spacious, low maintenance brick home, sparkling inground pool and much more! It's all...

A Prime Renovation Inside and Out with the Lot!

88 Boland Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 2 $399,000

This beautifully presented family home is a stand out above the rest. Be amazed with the delightful finishes throughout which compliments this home stunningly.

Stunning Views/Low-set Brick with 3 Kitchens/Shed/ 1 Acre- $519,000

96 Perrott Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $519,000

What as Amazing Acreage Lifestyle property in Olive Estate showcasing sensational panoramic views , wonderful freedom, wide open spaces , tranquility and privacy ...

Sensational Lowset Brick Family Home/Pool/Shed-Only $399,000

343 Shields Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $399,000

What a truly amazing tropical paradise-stunning design, immaculate presentation and superior inclusions and improvements. You will love this beautiful cool...

Inviting Family Home with Plus Size bedrooms!

2 Nardoo Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 1 2 $409,000

With summer just around the corner now is the perfect time to snap up this great family home with sparkling in-ground pool and a huge entertainment area! The kids...

Owners Have Moved Interstate!

4 Lilydale Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $449,000

If you like a quiet family friendly neighbourhood and the cul-de-sac lifestyle 4 Lilydale Close will make the perfect family home! A sophisticated open plan...

Immaculately Presented

11/15 Parkside Place, Norman Gardens 4701

Unit 3 2 2 $325,000

Situated in a sought after location, surrounded by quality homes is this beautifully presented stand alone Villa. You will love the spacious design with 3 good...

Frenchville Villas- Privacy and Security Assured

Lot 6,175 Frenchvile Road, Frenchville Villas, Frenchville...

Unit 3 2 2 $359,000

Frenchville has always been the most sought after location in Rockhampton, with its beautiful flowing creeks, walking track, cool mountain breezes and plenty of...

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals