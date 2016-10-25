Phone app tracks car thief to Queensland

A DARING interstate dash in a stolen car was thwarted by a humble mobile phone.

Jayme Schibrowski, 19, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, bringing stolen property interstate, unlicensed driving, stealing and possession of property suspected of being stolen.

The court heard the first two charges occurred between October 14 and 23 when Schibrowski stole a red Holden Malibu from an address in Victoria and drove it to Queensland.

The victim left their mobile phone in the car and were able to locate the vehicle at a Lucas St, Berserker address using a phone tracking application.

The other three offences occurred on October 22.

Schibrowski and a co-accused went to Coles in the City Centre Plaza, Rockhampton and filled a trolley with Bonds socks, underwear, hoodies, track-pants and face-washers.

The co-accused distracted a shop keeper while the defendant walked the goods out of the store and put them in the stolen car.

Police found the stolen items when they tracked the car to Berserker along with more clothes from Big W, suspected to be stolen.

During this search, a check revealed Schibrowski had also never held a licence.

Schibrowski has a criminal history with charges including drug possession and utensils offences as well as stealing and assaulting a police officer.

Magistrate Cameron Press sentenced him to six months imprisonment for stealing a car and bringing it interstate, three months each for stealing and possessing stolen property and a $250 fine for driving unlicensed.

A parole release date was set for December 23, 2016.