Phone towers will pay off for Rockhampton park

PHONE towers are an eyesore, but having two close to a much loved Rockhampton park will have a pretty pay-off for residents.

Rockhampton Regional Council has approved a plan to lease a section of land on Rockonia Rd to Telstra and Optus, with the revenue from the agreement being put back into nearby Rigarlsford Park.

In a report prepared for council last month, it was revealed Optus had sought to build a new tower at the site, which already houses one belonging to Telstra.

With advice council would be unlikely to approve a second tower in such close proximity, Optus will co-locate their equipment with the Telstra infrastructure when it's constructed.

Both companies will lease the sites for $10,000 per annum each.

In approving the lease, council also agreed the money should go back into the park.

Councillor Tony Williams said the towers were only approved after "intensive public consultation”, but the revenue would be positive for Rigarlsford Park.

The money would normally go back into council's consolidated revenue, but Cr Williams said dedicating it to the park would benefit the community.

With $20,000 coming in annually, council can expect to receive $560,000 over the life of the lease which runs until 2044.

Cr Williams said there was potential to put this money towards any number of community projects, as well as upgrades of the playground, toilet block and car park.

"It's quite a substantial amount,” Cr Williams said.

"It's a great opportunity.

"There are many opportunities there where we could get value out of that funding stream.

"I think some community input would be welcomed as well.”