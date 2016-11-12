36°
Photo after Marcia makes the finals

12th Nov 2016 9:30 AM
STAND OUT: This image of Yeppoon-based SES volunteer Bob Jeacocke is a finalist in a national award for disaster resilience.
Karin Calvert

AN image of Yeppoon-based State Emergency Service (SES) volunteer Bob Jeacocke has been named as a finalist in a national award for disaster resilience.

Taken by former Queensland-based photographer Karin Calvert, the image is a powerful black-and-white portrait of then 73-year-old Jeacocke, who worked on the frontline following the devastation caused by Tropical Cyclone Marcia on Queensland's Capricorn Coast in February 2015.

The image is one of three finalists in the photography category of the 2016 Resilient Australia Awards.

Sponsored by the Attorney-General's Department and delivered in conjunction with the states and territories, the awards recognise individuals, groups or organisations that demonstrate excellence and innovation in projects that help communities to be better prepared and more disaster resilient.

The national awards ceremony is hosted by the Australian Institute for Disaster Resilience, which this year marks its first anniversary.

Now based in Albany, Western Australia, Calvert is a professional freelance photographer with over 25 years experience.

She covered Tropical Cyclone Marcia for Getty Images and marked the one-year anniversary of its landfall on 20 February this year with an exhibition of her work. Titled 'Twenty: Cyclone Marcia - Rescue, Resilience, Recovery', the exhibition features 20 portraits and is on permanent display at the Yeppoon Town Hall.

"The portraits are of members of the community who were all instrumental in the rescue and recovery efforts,” Calvert said.

"It acknowledges their resilience through the worst of times and illustrates how their determination to regroup and rebuild is unshakeable.

"For me Bob Jeacocke is the face of resilience.”

Dr John Bates, Director of the Australian Institute for Disaster Resilience, said the image represented the approach taken by so many Australians when they are faced with disaster.

"Bob Jeacocke has been a member of the SES for more than 40 years,” he said.

"And Bob has seen more than his fair share of natural disasters over that period,” he said.

"This image portrays a cheerful and humble 'can do' approach to pitching in and helping a community to rebuild.”

Finalists from across Australia will gather in Melbourne on November 17 for the announcement of the winners of the 2016 Resilient Australia Awards in three categories: national (covering community, business and government); schools and photography.

Queensland is strongly represented across the award categories with the Sunshine Coast Council Disaster Hub and Carlyle Gardens Retirement Village in Townsville among the finalists.

