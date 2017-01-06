PHOTOS: Take a look inside the region's party of the year

Photos View Photo Gallery

TAKE a look at this pearler of a party.

About 100 people were decked out in their pirate oufits for The Black Pearl party at Fern's Hideaway on New Year's Eve.

Resort owner 'Marto' (John Martin) said the focus of the party was a specially-made ship, complete with blazing cannons and sound system.

"We were looking for a scurvy crew to sail into the New Year,' Marto said.

"It was wonderful.”

It's not the first themed New Year's party at the resort. Previous ones include Beatles and Game of Thrones themed events.

Rockhampton Region Councillor Drew Wickerson was among those who took part in the colourful evening and captured plenty of pics.

"It was a great night,” Cr Wickerson said.

He said it took about three days to prepare for the evening.