Phyllis celebrates 100 year milestone

Patricia McGufficke | 1st Nov 2016 4:00 PM
BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION: (Back from left) Graeme McGufficke (grandson), Rhys Trezise, Justin Trezise (great-grandsons), Carly Burtenshaw (granddaughter holding Madeline Dutton great-granddaughter), Nick Dutton (grandson holding his daughter, Eloise). (Front from left) Robyn McGufficke Stuyt holding Averlie Trezise (great-great-grandaughter), Pat McGufficke (daughter) holding Ivy Trezise (great-great-grandaughter), Phyllis Dutton, Colin Dutton (son) holding Harry Burtenshaw (great-grandson), Molly Burtenshaw (great-grandaughter) and Jasmine Stuyt (great-grandaughter).
MRS Phyllis Dutton, of Norman Gardens, recently returned to Rockhampton from Sydney where she celebrated her 100th Birthday on October 7 with more than 60 family and friends.

Family travelled from Darwin, Adelaide, Whyalla, Canberra, Wagga Wagga, Lismore, Tuncurry, Milton and Gympie to attend, with one grandson coming from North Carolina, USA.

Only two of her direct descendants were unable to attend, those being her great granddaughter (teaching) and great-grandson (attending College) in the USA.

It was an exciting time for Phyllis.

Not only did she receive the usual congratulatory messages from Her Majesty the Queen, the Governor General etc., she was thrilled to meet one great-granddaughter and one great-great-granddaughter for the first time.

Phyllis was born in South Sydney Women's Hospital to Henry Elliott and Caroline Way.

She married William (Bill) Dutton in 1940 and after his return from overseas service in World War II, they built their home at Bexley North in the St George area where they lived until his retirement.

They later lived in Nelson Bay, Umina and Davistown in NSW with Phyllis moving to Rockhampton in 2006 to live with her daughter and son-in-law, Peter and Pat Edwards.

Mother of 2, grandmother of 4, great-grandmother of 9 and great-great grandmother of 2, she is very much loved.

Until the last few years when arthritis affected her fingers, Phyllis enjoyed all things craft, especially card-making.

She still enjoys watching rugby league on television and is a long-time St George and NSW Blues supporter.

She is also very keen on researching her family history and spends much of her time on her computer or I-pad. Although slowing down a little, her health and memory are excellent and her family consider her a living treasure.

Topics:  100th birthday celebration phyllis dutton

