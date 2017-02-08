Pillow Talk reveals major Rockhampton plans

PILLOW Talk are making some massive changes to their Rockhampton retail footprint.

The home wares specialist, which is 100% Australian owned, has exclusively revealed to The Morning Bulletin they are opening two new stores in Rockhampton.

A Pillow Talk spokeswoman said the existing Pillow Talk store in Stockland Rockhampton would be relocating out of the centre and a Pillow Talk HOME store would be opening in a smaller store at Stockland.

"Pillow Talk Home will be located within Stockland Shopping Centre, just in a new smaller location,” the spokeswoman said.

"Our larger Pillow Talk store will be moving to Red Hill Homemaker Centre, which means Rockhampton will now have two great Pillow Talk stores to enjoy.

"We are currently having a relocation sale at our existing Pillow Talk store in Stockland Shopping Centre, so come and visit us to grab a bargain.”

Pillow Talk's summer greenery collection. Pillow Talk Australia Facebook

The spokeswoman said Pillow Talk HOME is similar to Pillow Talk in that it offers the same great products and services but is just presented in a smaller, boutique setting with a hint of technology.

"Pillow Talk Home is leading the way in conceptual shopping, where your enjoyment and pleasure come first. They've built a house inside a store, with a twist of technology, a splash of sensory excitement, and a solution to decorating.

"It will delight, inspire and change each time you visit. The Pillow Talk HOME store will be 390m2.”

Multiple jobs are available at the stores, which the spokeswoman said would be opening soon.

"The new Pillow Talk store at Red Hill Homemaker Centre will open on the April 8 and the new Pillow Talk Home store at Stockland Shopping Centre will open on April 15,” she said.

"We have numerous job opportunities available in these two stores, to apply head to pillowtalk.com.au.”