Pinefest's Brazilian spirit

THE spirit of Rio de Janeiro Carnivale will inspire the Street Parade and some of the program performers, to fire up Yeppoon Lions Tropical Pinefest celebrations from October 14 to 16, in James Street and on the beachfront in Yeppoon.

There's a slight difference in population with Yeppoon's regional catchment of about 300,000 compared with Rio's 6.5 million and up to five million visitors for the carnivale but, that's unlikely to deter Central Queenslanders appetite for partying on the Rio Carnivale theme at this year's Pinefest.

Last year' s record of 81 floats, involving more than 500 participants indicated the enthusiasm that is growing this event in which organisers are striving to build into something spectacular by encouraging street and shopfront decorations, multiple street bands and euphoric community participation.

The 2016 Yeppoon Lions Tropical Pinefest will launch with a huge fireworks display and twilight market on the Friday night, followed a free public film show on the beach front and the Pinefest Ambassador Ball at Yeppoon town hall on Saturday night.

The parade will assemble at 8.30am in James Street at the railway station on Sunday, October 16. Entry is free, floats will be judged from 9.15am to 10.15am for $1600 in cash prize money and the parade will start at 10.30am.

All day entertainment will be performed on stage on Yeppoon beach front from 9am on Sunday.