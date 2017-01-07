31°
Pizzas delivered by drones could be trialled in Rocky

Michael Bingemann and Christine McKee | 7th Jan 2017 6:00 AM
CHEESY IDEA: Rockhampton Airport committee chairman councillor Neil Fisher says Rockhampton is perfect to trial drone pizza delivery
IT sounds like a scene from Back to the Future, Star Wars and Harry Potter all rolled into one, but Rockhampton has its hand up to be the test site for Australia's first drone-delivered pizza, this year.

Dominos Pizza began trials in November in New Zealand in partnership with Australian-founded company, Flirtey, which is developing a mass-market drone delivery network.

The company is seeking an Australian store, potentially in regional Australia with the right combination of customer demand, operational factors and the local regulatory environment to expand drone testing.

Rockhampton Airport committee chairman councillor Neil Fisher said geographically, Rockhampton was one of the most suitable centres on the east coast to trial the technology.

"The flights paths are predominantly over flood plains; in the growth hubs in Gracemere and North Rockhampton there aren't as many obstacles to getting clearance, or for drones to impact on aviation.”

Cr Fisher has made an informal approach to Domino's to say Rockhampton was keen to knock on their door to propose the city as a perfect trial location.

"We're keen to investigate this,” he said.

"The Mayor agrees it dovetails perfectly with the council's Smart Way Forward policy, to use new technology to create new opportunity.”

The technology involves autonomous drones, loaded with destination coordinates to fly pizzas from store to customer.

Pizzas boxes would be lowered to customer's homes while hovering 30 metres above.

But Domino's chief, Don Meij warned that before Australian trials could go ahead, more work needed to be done on Australia's outdated regulatory rules that bind the operation of remotely piloted aircraft.

The company has written to a senate enquiry, which is investigating how new laws to deregulate commercial operation of drones could affect the privacy and safety of the public.

Mr Meij said unless regulations were hardened for recreational drone pilots and relaxed for commercial operators, it could be forced to launch drone operations overseas.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  domino's pizza drones neil fisher rockhampton airport

