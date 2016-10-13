Plane spotting hobby takes off in CQ

SOMETIMES as Damian Freiberg watches a plane land, he sits back, puts his camera down and just admires the show.

Plane spotting evolved into a lifelong passion for the Clermont school teacher when he finished high school, although it's a hobby he'd been enjoying since childhood.

He's travelled across Australia to see various aircraft and even ventured overseas just to expand his hobby.

Damian said he was fascinated by the "miracle of flight”.

"To get such a massive thing off the ground is a feat of engineering,” he said.

Damian has been running the CQ Plane Spotting Blog for six years and said it was amazing to see it get international attention, especially during events like Exercise Wallaby.

He said having the support of Rockhampton Regional Council, who installed viewing platforms for plane spotters, was good when many airports were trying to deter them.

"A lot of other plane spotters in other locations were very jealous,” Damian said.

Michelle Gately