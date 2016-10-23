Plans for large CQ youth facility abandoned

The 12ha block of land which was the subject of a residential development discussed in a Rockhampton Regional Council committee meeting.

INVESTIGATIONS by The Morning Bulletin have revealed plans for a youth facility for homeless and at risk children have been abandoned.

It's understood the 12ha block of land at the foothills of the Berserker Ranges has been sold by the organisation which was planning a centre to accommodate up to 50 residents.

Rockhampton Regional Council considered a development application for a house on the site, located on an undeveloped part of Holt St in Frenchville.

Almost 40 formal objections to the development were lodged by the community, with concerns raised about extreme bushfire risk, site access and plans to create a youth housing facility.

After considering a report on the development, councillors in the planning and regulatory committee voted against the proposal.

A formal decision will be made during the full council meeting tomorrow.

The report tabled to council lists the applicant as St Luke's Healing Foundation, however the organisation's chairman told The Morning Bulletin the land had since been sold.

The Morning Bulletin has attempted to make contact with the new owners.

A website details plans by Youth Outreach Australia, a branch of St Luke's Healing Foundation, to create a centre for at risk and homeless youths on the block of land.

While these plans have now seemingly been abandoned, it had been expected to house up to 50 children and teenagers up to 18 years.

"The centre will provide sporting facilities such as a gym and swimming pool and will establish playing fields for its own use and for the use of the wider community,” the website states.

"The centre will provide 24/7 supervision of all residents who will be engaged in education either on site, including rural pursuits, or in regional schools, or be engaged in traineeships, apprenticeships or work experience.”

The website details an expected price tag of $2 million to $3 million.

In responding to community concerns about the prospect of such a facility, council officers reported the application was for a house only with no other use considered when assessing the proposal.