Plans for Singapore in Shoalwater Bay topic of forum

A SMALL business forum discussing how to prepare for business and defence with Singapore will take place at the Regent Hotel in Rockhampton on November 3.
The Australian Minister for Defence, Senator Marise Payne will attend and the long-term plans of Singapore to spend up to $1 billion at Shoalwater Bay will be discussed.
The forum will be facilitated by Capricornia Advisory Alliance chairman Grant Cassidy with a Q&A style session.
Event Details
What: Business forum about Singapore defence deal for Capricornia
Where: Regent Hotel, Bolsover St, Rockhampton
When: Thursday, November 3 from 1pm to 2.15pm
Places are limited to the first 120 people.
Book your free ticket at www.trybooking.com/NRTM