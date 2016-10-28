Plans for Singapore in Shoalwater Bay topic of forum

A Japanese Ground Self Defence Force soldier and an Australian Army soldier confirm their objective is secured in the Urban Operations Training Facility at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area, during Exercise Southern Jackaroo/Diamond Sprint 16.

A SMALL business forum discussing how to prepare for business and defence with Singapore will take place at the Regent Hotel in Rockhampton on November 3.

The Australian Minister for Defence, Senator Marise Payne will attend and the long-term plans of Singapore to spend up to $1 billion at Shoalwater Bay will be discussed.

The forum will be facilitated by Capricornia Advisory Alliance chairman Grant Cassidy with a Q&A style session.

Event Details

What: Business forum about Singapore defence deal for Capricornia

Where: Regent Hotel, Bolsover St, Rockhampton

When: Thursday, November 3 from 1pm to 2.15pm

Places are limited to the first 120 people.

Book your free ticket at www.trybooking.com/NRTM