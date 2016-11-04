30°
Players chip in to raise funds

4th Nov 2016 5:30 PM
HOT SHOT: A jubilant Jai Browne celebrates after he chipped in during play at the charity golf day at the Mount Morgan Golf Club. Jai and his teammates won the three-ball ambrose.
HOT SHOT: A jubilant Jai Browne celebrates after he chipped in during play at the charity golf day at the Mount Morgan Golf Club. Jai and his teammates won the three-ball ambrose.

GOLF: Melissa Lee, Simon Moss and Jai Browne won the day as a field of 45 players chipped in to raise more than $3000 for two vital medical services.

The charity golf day played at Mount Morgan Golf Club was organised by Allan and Janet White who wanted to "give something back” to the Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service and the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

The two services played significant roles in the treatment of their daughter, jockey Zoe White, who suffered a horrific race fall at the Thangool Races 10 months ago.

Zoe suffered severe facial injuries and cracked vertebrae in the fall. The CHRS flew her from Thangool to the Rockhampton Hospital and the RFDS then transported her to Brisbane.

"As a family we decided it would be a great idea to give something back to the services who did so much for Zoe and we decided on the golf day.

"We had incredible support for the event.

"We had golfers and non-golfers turn out for the day and we cannot thank the sponsors enough who got behind us.

"The business community was great. I didn't have to ask twice - once I told them what it was all about they were all too happy to help.

"I just can't thank everyone enough. Everyone had a fantastic day and, at this stage, it looks like we've raised somewhere between $3000 and $3200.”

Melissa, Simon and Jai won the three-ball ambrose with a score of 61 off the stick.

There were a host of other prizes awarded on the day. Kathryn Trevor scored a double, winning the ladies long drive and the ladies pin shot.

Allan, with the generous support of so many sponsors, also organised a 32-prize multi draw raffle.

He paid special tribute to the Mount Morgan Golf Club and DC Motors which provided lunch on the day.

The grateful White family hopes to make the golf day an annual event in a bid to raise funds for all those involved in Zoe's treatment, including the Biloela and Rockhampton hospitals.

It took Zoe three months to recover from the fall but she has returned to the track with a vengeance, recording wins on a host of tracks across CQ.

On Tuesday this week she scored four wins with doubles at Gladstone and Rockhampton and she was in action at Callaghan Park again yesterday.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  capricorn helicopter rescue service charity day golf rfds zoe white

