Playgroup turns the big 10 years

FAMILY FUN: The families of RUC Playgroup, and two of the original members of the playgroup Tim Wiltshire 10 yrs old and Clare Stewart 11 yrs old.

THE Rockhampton Uniting Church Playgroup has turned 10 years old.

Past and present members of the group came together to celebrate the occasion.

The milestone celebrations included lots of playtime and of course cake!

The playgroup was originally started as an activity of the Children's and Youth ministry in North side and South side Uniting Churches by Jeff and Denise Savage and Helen Wiltshire and family.

Over the years, the playgroup has now grown to more than 30 families, each of which come together weekly and share in the fun of growing and learning through craft, painting, music, sensory play, and outdoor fun.

New members are most welcome to come and join the fun.

For more details contact Helen on 0407 159 807.

Rockhampton Uniting Church Playgroup also welcomes new comers every Tuesday mornings to their premise at the Rockhampton Uniting Church Hall, Campbell St.