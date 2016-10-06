Plumber allegedly punched co-worker after knock-off drinks

KNOCK-OFF drinks turned violent when a man allegedly punched his co-worker in the face.

Nathan James Adams faced Rockhampton District Court today after pleading not-guilty to one count of grievous bodily harm.

The complainant was the first witness called on to give evidence.

He told the court before the alleged incident he and Mr Adams had been working together as plumbers on a project in Biloela for 10 days straight.

On July 3, 2014, the pair along with another co-worker started drinking after work, first at a pub, then the caravan park where they were staying and then the pub again.

That night the complainant returned to his cabin earlier than Mr Adams as he was tired.

Sometime later, he awoke to the sound of Mr Adams yelling at someone to give him their phone.

He then heard Mr Adams open the door to his cabin and come towards his bed.

As the complainant went to get up, Mr Adams allegedly punched him in the face.

He told the court he required surgery on his eye as the socket was fractured and still suffers from numbness on the left side of his face and occasional pain.

The court was shown six photographs of the complainant's eye after the alleged incident which was swollen shut.

Crown prosecutor Ryder Reid told the court in his opening address, Mr Adams had returned from the pub to find his cabin had been broken-in to.

An altercation then occurred between the defendant and another co-worker as Mr Adams wanted to borrow his phone for a second time to call the police.

It was after this Mr Adams allegedly went into the complainant's cabin and punched him.

The trial continues.