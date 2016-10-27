WATCH: PM in Rocky talks Fair Go for Regions and dams

L-R Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce tour a farm on the outskirts of Rockhampton to talk about infrastructure spending including the proposed Rookwood Weir.

PRIME Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce have urged the Palaszczuk Government to get on with vital water infrastructure in Central Queensland.

Mr Turnbull was also put on the spot about what he would do for regional Queenslanders after the Morning Bulletin demanded a Fair Go for its readers.

In response to questions on closing the gap between rural and metropolitan areas, Mr Turnbull spoke about the work his government was doing with regional doctors to improve outcomes for people living outside major cities.

It follows the Bulletin running a front page cartoon depicting Mr Turnbull as a clown, an effort aimed at demanding the PM pay attention to the issues faced by regional Queenslanders.

It carried the headline: "Stop clowning around Malcolm".

The Australian reported on Thursday that upon the Prime Minister's arrival, Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow offered him a"grovelling apology".

"Malcolm, the front page of today's paper does not represent our community," she said.

"We are delighted to have you here."

Mr Turnbull said the apology was unnecessary.

In the editorial, the Bulletin put it to Mr Turnbull that "desperate times call for unusual tactics".

"And these are desperate times for regional Australia, particularly those communities smashed by the mining downturn in central Queensland," the newspaper said.

"Our people die earlier than your neighbours in Wentworth in Sydney.

"We are poorer, we have worse health outcomes and less employment opportunities ...

"So far your government has failed to demonstrate it has a coherent plan to move the dial.

"There are any number of reasons Pauline Hanson's One Nation party is surging in the polls in this area.

"A lack of faith our people have that the two main parties will make a difference is a key one of those."

The clown caricature was inspired by the New Zealand Herald's notorious cartoon which depicted Wallabies coach Michael Cheika as a clown, and created a widespread response.

While the visit to a Rockhampton farm focused mainly on building water infrastructure, including Rookwood Weir, Mr Turnbull and Mr Joyce also spoke about the importance of Adani's Charmichael Coal Mine to the region.



Mr Turnbull said the government's rollout of new phone towers and improved telecommunications in regional and rural Australia would also help improve health outcomes in those areas.

The pair also touched on paid parental leave.

