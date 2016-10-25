28°
Police are responding to reports of an armed person on a bike

Madeline McDonald
| 25th Oct 2016 5:54 PM Updated: 6:06 PM
Police are attending a scene in Koongal
Police are attending a scene in Koongal

POLICE are responding to reports of an armed person riding a bike through Koongal. 

It's believed a teenage male on a bike is riding down Horton St towards Rockonia road Rd and is "brandishing a large kitchen knife". 

More to come. 

Topics:  crime emergency call police

Police are responding to reports of an armed person on a bike

Police are attending a scene in Koongal

A teenage male is armed with a knife.

