31°
News

Police are suffering, inquest hears

Erin Godwin
| 19th Oct 2016 6:30 AM
The coroner is investigation five police shootings including this one police attended on Outlook Drive at Tewantin.
The coroner is investigation five police shootings including this one police attended on Outlook Drive at Tewantin. Cade Mooney

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

POLICE officers are afraid to say they need help after being involved in a shooting death, for fear of being labelled weak, a union president has told an inquest.

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers said the organisation's culture needed to change in the way it dealt with the well-being of officers who had been involved in a line-of-duty shooting.

State Coroner Terry Ryan is conducting an inquest in the wake of five police shootings in less than a year.

Between August 2013 and November 2014, in separate incidents, officers from Queensland Police Service acting in the course of their duties, shot and killed five men.

Mr Ryan is considering what recommendations, if any, will prevent these sorts of incidents occurring in such circumstances again.

The inquest, which continues until Thursday next week, will look at the circumstances around two shootings on the Sunshine Coast, two in Brisbane and one on the Gold Coast.

On Tuesday, Mr Leavers spoke about the impact of so-called "critical incidents" on police.

He said those who had been involved in such incidents were often left suffering without adequate support from the service, for fear of how it would be perceived.

"I'll be honest. I tell people 'if you need help, don't be outward, go and get private assistance' because of the way the organisation works," he said.

"I think people do hurt and they hurt for a long, long time, but they're certainly not outward in doing it."

Mr Leavers was reflecting on recommendations to track the impact of critical incidents on police over their entire policing career.

He said an external organisation should conduct it and should look at what happens outside of their policing career because often it did lead to family dysfunction.

Some police who have left the organisation as a result of critical incidents, they never get over it in any way, shape or form.

"They've got to live with it for the rest of their lives because they've never got treatment for it," Mr Leavers said.

He said while the organisation was changing, a perception remained that those who sought help were weak, "that you can't cut it and it's held against you for promotion and transfer forever and a day".

Mr Leavers said he had examples in recent times of people who had sought help and it had been used against them.

He also said when it came to response to critical incidents, the size of the state was an issue.

He said remoteness of postings could interfere in dealing with critical incidents, noting suggestions to mandate two-hour gun residue testing after any incident.

Mr Leavers said this would be logistically impossible in some circumstances, despite being beneficial in interpreting the critical incident.

- ARM NEWSDESK

POLICE SHOOTING DEATHS

Laval Donovan Zimmer: Age 33. He grew up in Mackay, Kingaroy and Brisbane and had a history of paranoid schizophrenia. He was killed after running at police with a knife at his home in Redcliffe. They had attended his home after he made numerous nuisance calls to 000 and PoliceLink at Redcliffe and Maroochydore which became increasingly aggressive.

Anthony William Young: Age 42. Lived with his older brother, his brother's partner and their 12-year-old daughter. Brandished a machete at police when they attended his home at Yandina-Coolum Drive, after numerous reports of a disturbance at his home on August 21, 2013. Was told to "drop the knife" three times before he was shot. Police found two bodies inside the home and concluded Young had murdered his brother and partner before his death.

Edward Wayne Logan: Age 51. He was visiting his son Thomas Logan at Outlook Drive, Tewantin. A fight with his son escalated into a domestic dispute in which he smashed up cars, windows and garage doors. He was killed when police attended and he lunged at them with a splayed metal letterbox.

Shaun Basil Kumeroa: Age 42. Was killed after a four-hour siege at Inala. He allegedly had been avoiding police for a number days after assaulting his former partner, who he was involved in a custody dispute with. He brandished a replica gun at police, which they believed to be real.

Troy Martin Foster: Age 32. Police shot him in Southport after he held a knife to his mother's throat on November 24, 2014. He suffered from mental health issues and had consumed drugs and alcohol. His mother alleged problem with police began at age 11 after an alleged police assault at Tweed Heads.

Topics:  anthony william young coroner edward wayne logan inala inquest laval donovan zimmer police shooting shaun basil kumeroa sunshine coast troy martin foster

CQ girl victim of cyber crime instigated by 'best friends'

CQ girl victim of cyber crime instigated by 'best friends'

It is understood the girl was "lured” into a relationship with a fictional boy in June

Police are suffering, inquest hears

The coroner is investigation five police shootings including this one police attended on Outlook Drive at Tewantin.

Police officers need support in wake of shootings

Owen is on the hunt for space rock in Rockhampton

Owen Bennedick from Wappa Falls Observatory is excited about one of the best meteor showers in a decade will be in the sky this weekend.

Do you have a piece of meteorite in your backyard?

ISQ backs school changes delay to 2019

750 students from Sunshine Coast Schools attend the Sunshine Coast Mathematiocs Tournament at Lake Kawana Community Centre. Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily

The gov has approved a range of reforms to senior schooling

Local Partners

A beary fun story time at Isaac Libraries.

CHILDREN are invited to celebrate Winnie the Pooh's birthday at Isaac Libraries during National Children's Week.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Coffee of Capricorn adds local taste

BEAN TEAM: The Coffee of Capricorn team Joanne Gallagher, Craig O'Brien and Julia Sevier look forward to providing CQ with great coffee.

CRAIG O'Brien knows coffee is much more than just a drink.

Bodybuilding star to introduce documentary to hometown

Kylene Anderson stars in Destination Arnold, screening in Rockhampton in November.

Don't miss your chance to see this exclusive screening

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Bodybuilding star to introduce documentary to hometown

Bodybuilding star to introduce documentary to hometown

Don't miss your chance to see this exclusive screening and Q&A with former a Rockhampton bodybuilding star.

Captain Planet, he's a hero! In a film by Leo DiCaprio

CAPTAIN Planet is a hero, who wants to bring pollution to zero.

Pokemon 'Gone': Three lessons to learn from 'fad'

Pokemon Go fans in Hervey Bay.

Pokemon Go is in rapid decline since its launched to fanfare in July

Concierge blame hotel for Kim Kardashian West's robbery

He was the only guard working in the hotel in Paris

Missing fingers haven't stopped this guitarist

COOL HAND: Michael Shanks, of Buderim, has mastered the guitar despite having only a thumb and no fingers on his left hand.

Guitarist overcomes challenge to play

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Sick celebrity lawyer given slap down by Noosa court

Harrison Ford's lawyer Stuart Gibson loses case involving a Noosa magistrate.

The Hollywood defamation lawyer got a verbal shellacking

Spacious Lammermoor home with all the Extras!

19 Red Emporer Way, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 4 $475,000

Enjoy 714m2 of superb family living in this beautiful Lammermoor Home! Only 6 years young and boasting a long list of very attractive features, this home has been...

Paramount Park Estate

Lot 115 Angela Road, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land The acreage lifestyle awaits with lush green landscapes and endless blue skies ... $207,000

The acreage lifestyle awaits with lush green landscapes and endless blue skies at Paramount Park Estate. Choose from easy to build on level blocks or higher land...

Stunning Views/Low-set Brick with 3 Kitchens/Shed/ 1 Acre- $539,000

96 Perrott Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $539,000

What as Amazing Acreage Lifestyle property in Olive Estate showcasing sensational panoramic views , wonderful freedom, wide open spaces , tranquility and privacy ...

Handyman&#39;s Dream! 2 Bed Cottage on 809m2 Allotment

136 Edington Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 $125,000 Neg

Attention all renovators! Boasting an 809sqm allotment, this cottage offers ample opportunity as an affordable first home or investment. -Tongue and Groove...

Attention First Home Buyers and Investors!

115 Bottlebrush Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 3 1 3 AUCTION ON-SITE...

This low-set Lammermoor home is scheduled for Auction! Neat & tidy with modern colour schemes, air-conditioning and a 3-bay shed! • Freshly painted inside • 3...

DOUBLE BAY HIGH-CLEARANCE SHED WITH SIDE ACCESS!!

16 Mahogany Way, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Don't pass this one by as the seller is highly motivated to sell! Spacious and ideal for entertaining, the generous covered patio area is perfect for enjoying...

RENOVATOR ON PRESTIGEOUS LUCK AVENUE, 759M2 ALLOTMENT. $220,000

52 Luck Avenue, Wandal 4700

House 2 1 1 $195,000

This quaint 2 Bedroom cottage is being offered for sale for the very first time in decades. The perfect renovator is ready and waiting for you. Catch and enjoy the...

Rare Frenchville Find - 6 Bedrooms and a Pool!

6 Berkelman Street, Frenchville 4701

House 6 2 2 $495,000

This spectacular and spacious home is nestled in an exclusive leafy street at the foot of mesmerising mountain ranges and is only a stones throw from the...

Is this a better return than your super???

18 Leeds Avenue, Kawana 4701

Unit 20 17 $800,000

Tired of the ups and downs of the stock market? If you're looking for a secure investment with a steady income and no hidden surprises than 18 Leeds Avenue is a...

Wanting a Cute Home out of Town?

27 Neerkol Road, Stanwell 4702

House 2 1 2 $249,000

This beautiful highset weatherboard home on 1 acre, is concreted and lifted to legal height underneath ready to enclose. The 1 acre block is fenced with a paddock...

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market

83-year-old told to get out, with nowhere to go

83-year-old pensioner and former mechanic Walter Wallace was shocked to receive a notice on Friday he has two months to vacate his Woombye Caravan Park site.

What happens when 80-year-olds are told they have to go?

Cramptons sell luxurious multi-million dollar home

36 Tourist Rd

The home has views of Table Top Mountain and the Lockyer Valley

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

The developer has described Beerwah as a 'growth corridor'.

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards