Police burst into hotel room, catch dealers with pile of drugs on kitchen table, $12,500 in cash

TWO Rockhampton men, who were caught in a room at the Leichhardt Hotel with a huge quantity of drugs and money, sat in the docks of Rockhampton's Magistrate Court yesterday where they were sentenced for serious drug offending.

Michael James Lindenberg, 45, and James Richard Baty, 22, both pleaded guilty to various drug possession charges after police burst in on the two of them in a hotel room in August last year. The two were surrounded by 39.271g of methylamphetamine which was located on the dining table and $12,500 in cash was found on Baty.

The court heard the two men met through a mutual friend about six months prior to the drug offending.

It was told to the court Baty became involved in the drug scene after he became addicted to methylamphetamine and then started selling drugs.

According to Lindenberg's lawyer, Maree Willey, Lindenberg's drug use started when he was in primary school and he had been a "long term user of cannabis" ever since.

James Richard Baty, 21 Facebook

The court heard Baty's drug offending occurred over a month long period where he was found in possession of over 40g of pure methylamphetamine, 761g of cannabis, three tick sheets with a total of 14 customers on it and a document indicating $30,000 was owed to him.

Two other locations in Rockhampton were also searched where quantities of drugs and drug utensils were found.

The court heard Lindenberg was found in possession of 45g of pure methylamphetamine and was also found in possession of 10 pounds of cannabis in clip sealed bags in a black suitcase in his vehicle just six weeks after he was caught at the Leichhardt Hotel.

Baty, who had served 13 months in pre-sentence was sentenced to five years imprisonment suspended after August 30, 2017 for one count of trafficking dangerous drugs and three years imprisonment for five counts of possessing dangerous drugs with a parole release date of August 30, 2017.

He was also convicted on remaining charges including possessing a knife, supplying dangerous drugs and possessing utensils used in connection to dangerous drugs.

His suspended sentence will be operational for five years.

Lindenberg, who had served 14 months in pre-sentence custody, was sentenced to three years imprisonment for possessing drugs in excess of 500g and three years imprisonment for possession of dangerous drugs, to be served concurrently, with a parole release date of yesterday.