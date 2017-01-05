Police charge crime crew targeting The Caves

Detective Acting Snr Sergeant Scott Ingram and other Rockhampton CIB officers have recovered property stolen from the Caves and charged a number of people with property offences.

UPDATE: IT WAS a community meeting which sparked a police investigation into a string of crimes in a small Central Queensland community.

Operation Mathias was carried out by Rockhampton police to put a stop to break-ins and thefts in The Caves area between June and December last year.

Detective Acting Snr Sergeant Scott Ingram held a media conference today to confirm police had charged four people with more than 20 offences in relation to the break-ins.

A fifth man is expected to also be charged.

Det Act Snr Sgt Ingram said the crime spree was a group effort, with the accused working in pairs or groups of three.

He said charges included minor drug possession, break and enter, enter premises and receiving tainted property.

Among those charged was a 21-year-old male and a 22-year-old male. Both these men were from The Caves.

"Sadly there are two members of The Caves community (involved),” he said.

"At present they've been charged with eight offences each.”

A teenager, 17, will be dealt with under the juvenile justice as he was 16 at the time of the offences.

"Four of the offences have been solved to him and a 24-year-old man from Lakes Creek has also been charged with an entering premises and commit alternate receive matter,” Det Act Snr Sgt Ingram said.

He said police executed a search warrant on a Parkhurst property on New Year's Eve, recovering 50 items believed to be taken from the break and enters.

Det Act Snr Sgt Ingram said the fifth man had cooperated with police and would most likely be charged with possessing stolen property.

"We're still working through that property to work out exactly what offences he may or may not have committed but it is likely he will be charged in due course as well,” Det Act Snr Sgt Ingram said.

"Property recovered from the Parkhurst property in particular, was a pipe bender, generators, chainsaws, power tools and a rifle scope.

"It's hard to say a figure but I would imagine conservatively we're at least looking at $20,000 worth of recovered property.”

The seven-month operation identified 18 break-ins in total. Of these, 16 have been solved.

"The response I am getting from the community is very positive,” he said.

"I think it will definitely curtail the crime up there.”

