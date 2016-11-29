33°
News

Police condemn Rockhampton street fighters

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 29th Nov 2016 4:12 PM
Street fight on East St Rockhampton.
Street fight on East St Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK291116afight1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

4.00pm: The older male and female in the video said they were trying to protect their son when the fight broke out in East Street today.

The parents (who did not want to be named) of the tall male, who was videoed trading punches with a smaller man, contacted The Morning Bulletin to stress they did not condone violence.

"We agree with everyone, it shouldn't have happened,” the father said.

"It got out of hand, but when you are trying to stop two hot heads that are fighting and are not paying attention to you it's not easy.”

"When we got the chance we chased (the other male) off. There was no such thing as us circling or gang fighting or throwing any punches.”

3.30pm: INSPECTOR Virginia Nelson of Capricornia District City Patrol Group has condemned the actions of those involved in a violent brawl in the Rockhampton CBD.

Insp Nelson said the people involved in the fight could face charges including public nuisance and assault.

"In terms of public nuisance we would arrest people being involved in that type of behaviour,” Insp Nelson said.

"Secondly, wherever there is an assault and we have that complaint we would investigate that thoroughly and commence with charging persons who are involved.

"It is quite rare (to see this type of thing happening in broad daylight) and if we can identify those persons we will find them and we will commence proceedings against them.”

Insp Nelson said cultural violence was a significant issue faced by police and it was important to re-enforce the 'One Punch Can Kill' message.

"Wherever it is, getting involved in any type of altercation, while it might not seem serious at the time can have some really significant and negative consequences for those people involved which is obviously why there are offences around it,” she said.

"Our message is always to members of the community around that that one punch can kill and there's really no need for that kind of behaviour; there are other ways to resolve conflict.”

11.55am: A FIGHT between two men on a Rockhampton street this morning is a deadly reminder that One Punch Can Kill.

Witnesses of the fight said the smaller male was arguing with three other people before the fight broke out.

Both parties were yelling at each other before the small male and taller male began pushing and shoving which escalated into a fight.

The video shows the smaller man in a physical altercation with a taller man as they circle around each other and land punches.

A woman and another man follow the pair before the fights breaks up.

Most people think the One Punch Can Kill campaign surrounds alcohol fuelled violence at nightclubs.

However, statistics of such deaths between February 2005 and August 2012 show 42% occurred in a nightclub or pub, 28% outside a nightclub or pub, 11% at a sports ground, 4% at a residence and 15% elsewhere.

The statistics from the same period show 37% of attackers were aged between 18-23 and 94% of victims were attacked by groups of people.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  east st rockhampton fight one punch can kill

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

FORMAL FEATURE: Rockhampton State High School

FORMAL FEATURE: Rockhampton State High School

Did you miss our formal feature with the Rockhampton State High School formal? See all the photos in this gallery.

Orange ute stolen from Brisbane by wanted criminal

Police mounted unit is on its way to the North Coast.

Wanted man was spotted by police in Brisbane last night

Shocking statistics show silly season sadness

The Salvation Army urges people to donate to their Christmas appeal and help families struggling during the festive season.

Many will have empty stomachs and stockings this year. Can you help?

Woman was in no state to supervise learner driver

She consumed alcohol before she let the learner behind the wheel

Local Partners

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Shocking statistics show silly season sadness

The Salvation Army urges people to donate to their Christmas appeal and help families struggling during the festive season.

Many will have empty stomachs and stockings this year. Can you help?

What's coming up around the region

Frank Constable, 5

Plan ahead for December!

48 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

SPEED DEMON: The McCosker Speedway is on Saturday night at the Showgrounds.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Matthew McConaughey still scared of his mother

Matthew McConaughey still scared of his mother

MATTHEW McConaughey has admitted he is still scared of his mother Mary even though he's now 47 and she's 84.

Amber Rose quits social media

Amber Rose has temporarily quit social media

Dannii Minogue 'best mentor' Kylie

Dannii Minogue is grateful for sister Kylie being a "guiding light"

John Travolta advised by Tom Hanks to accept role

Some very big names swayed Travolta on Simpson show

Michael Fassbender makes bedroom noises while working out

Michael Fassbender is "very vocal" when he works out

Iggy Azalea slammed by Guy Sebastian

GUY Sebastian has branded Iggy Azalea "a weirdo"

New friends made and a couple of kilos kicked

SEA FM's Banksy and Pinky on their Kick the Kilos campaign trail.

Banksy and Pinky walk Rocky streets for fitness

Seaview Block Open To Offers!

58 Meikleville Street, Meikleville Hill 4703

Residential Land Don't miss this limited opportunity to build your dream home overlooking stunning ... Offers over...

Don't miss this limited opportunity to build your dream home overlooking stunning 180 degree views of the coastline stretching beyond Corio Bay out to Emu Park. ...

4 Bay Shed, 3 Phase power, 1.5 Acres!

13 Stirling Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $475,000

With space galore you have many possibilities to make this property your perfect home. Set in a quiet area of Rockyview (Paramount Estate) on 6,292m2 (1.554acres)...

Renovated Gable Home, New Bathroom and Fresh Paint

9 Laver Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $275,000

Book your inspection now as tomorrow could be too late to view this vibrant three bedroom home that has all the hard work done, making it an ideal first home or...

MOTIVATED SELLER! READY TO SELL! $380,000

7 Diploma Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $380,000

Great for the professional. New and maintenance free. Adjacent to the Central Queensland University, Close to Reputable Schools, Major Shopping Centres and Medical...

Family Home in Perfect Location

7 Fields Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 Offers over...

This high set home is a must see if you are on the look out for space, convenience and easy maintenance. Featuring three bedrooms, brand new separate bathroom and...

Norman Gardens Home – Amazing Deal!

3 Brumm Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 4 $300,000

Owner is seeking urgent sale! This well presented high-set home is located on a privately fenced 606sqm block in a quiet cul de sac. Centrally positioned to...

Resort-Style Palace overlooking the Golf Course

73 Monaco Drive, Zilzie 4710

House 5 3 3 Contact Agent

A modern marvel radiating elegance and luxury over two levels. The designer interior is enhanced with marble floors, ducted air-conditioning, soaring raked...

Feels Like Home

6 Shaw Avenue, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 1 1 $344,000

Tucked away in a quiet cul de sac in the heart of yeppoon sits 6 Shaw Avenue. A charming 3 bedroom home on a generous 600m2 fully fenced block, offering beautiful...

Welcome To Southbank

103/2-4 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City 4700

Unit 2 1 1 $349,000

The Southbank Apartments are perfectly positioned in the Victoria Parade, overlooking the river and giving you a combination of waterfront living and inner city...

Sure to tick all the boxes!

22 Lexington Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 4 Contact Agent

Scheduled for Auction at the top of Lexington Dr is this large 1,009m2 (approx) allotment with a 2-bay shed already in place and boasting ocean views from the rear...

REVEALED: What's in store for the Savoy Hotel?

The old Savoy Hotel on William St will be acutioned this weekend.

Local businessman snaps up prime property

Coveted Rocky properties 'hustle' under the hammer

SOLD: The happy buyers of 66 Wandal Rd, with Pat O'Driscoll agents Robyn Bentley and Alex Dunnett after the property went under the hammer Saturday.

Auction sales a sign of confidence in the region

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

CQ mine to return dozens of homes to State Government

UPROOTED: Wesfarmers Curragh has chosen not to renew the lease on 44 Blackwater properties

Dozens of families relocating as company offloads coal assets

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!