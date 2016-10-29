Police crack down on drugs in Rocky CBD

DIBBER DOBBERS: The Capricornia Police have rolled out a banner encourage patrons to 'Dob in a Dealer'.

AS A kid you get told not to be a tell tale, but police are encouraging dobbing in a bid to get drugs off the streets.

The Capricornia Police have rolled out a banner for display in the Rockhampton Safe Night Precinct to encourage patrons to 'Dob in a Dealer'.

The campaign was initially launched by the Federal Government and Crime Stoppers in February and calls on communities to come together in the fight against ICE.

Police and licensees are asking people to make anonymous calls to Crime Stoppers, or to report online if they have information about people manufacturing or distributing ICE not only in the Rockhampton CBD but all areas of Australia.

Capricornia Liquor Unit Sergeant Paul Bennett outlined that crimes relating to methamphetamine or ICE continue to be a concern for police as there remains a strong correlation between those who commit drug offences and those committing other crimes

Since the launch of the campaign a total of 446 offenders have been arrested on 1,433 charges across Queensland.

On a local level there have been 147 reports in Rockhampton and 74 reports in Gladstone.

If you have information on anyone who is manufacturing or supplying drugs to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.