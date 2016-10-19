31°
Police crack down on property crime in CQ

19th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
Thieves are targeting unlocked vehicles as easy opportunity crime in Rockhampton. Sharyn O'Neill ROK140113scrime2

POLICE have launched a new strategy in a bid to combat property crime which is on the rise in the Central Region.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Bruce McNab launched the 'Property Security Partnership' yesterday which will focus on reducing the amount of reported property crime in the region.

"We continue to see that many unlawful entries of dwellings and premises, vehicle thefts and many stealing offences are opportunistic and potentially preventable,” Act AC McNab said.

"In 2015-16, over 30% of the vehicles that were stolen or broken into in the Central Region were either not locked, or the keys were left inside the vehicle. Reporting from this financial year indicates that we are trending the same way.

"In 2015-16, approximately 15% of homes that were unlawfully entered in the Central Region were left insecure. Reporting this financial year has indicated that this has already increased and is trending close to 20%.

"Over the next four weeks, I have tasked my officers across the Central Region to focus on property security.

"The focus will be on raising awareness across the community towards property security.

"We aim to achieve this through education and engagement activities to give people the information they need to make their own property more secure.

"In addition, there will be a focus on operational responses which will involve targeted patrolling, tactical activities and investigations towards property offending.

"People will likely see an increase in police activity within their local areas and while police have a critical role to play, our communities are our biggest asset in preventing and detecting property crime.”

Police would like to remind the community that information which could assist police with investigations, can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au, 24 hours a day.

If you need to report a crime happening now, call Triple Zero (000).

For non-urgent matters, think Policelink, call 131 444.

Police home security tips:

  • Lock all doors and windows.
  • Ensure windows and doors that are left open for ventilation are fitted with the necessary security devices.
  • Identify vulnerable areas of your home and increase security if necessary.
  • Create an inventory of all valuables. This includes taking details such as serial numbers, brand, colour and model.
  • Photograph valuables against a ruler.
  • Engrave or mark property with a code of your initials, DOB as six digits and Q for Queensland. (Police can record this code on their computer system to assist with recovering property).
  • Install sensor lights.
  • Place valuables, inclusive of cash and wallets, out of sight.
  • Ensure tools and ladders are kept in a secure place, as often these items aid offenders gaining entry to a dwelling/premise.
  • Lock all vehicles and remove valuables from vehicle, or ensure they are out of sight.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  car theft crime police property crime queensland police service theft

