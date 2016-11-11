34°
Police dogs sniff out Central Queensland's drugs and weapons

Amber Hooker
| 14th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
TOUGH TRIO: Senior Constable Cam O'Sullivan with police dogs Rue (golden) and Violet (black) are the latest additions to the Rockhampton Dog Squad.
TOUGH TRIO: Senior Constable Cam O'Sullivan with police dogs Rue (golden) and Violet (black) are the latest additions to the Rockhampton Dog Squad.

TWO new recruits with a keen nose for drug and firearm detection have already proven to be a valuable asset to our region.

In the three months since police dogs Rue and Violet have joined the Rockhampton Dog Squad, they have located 78 MDMA tablets, 74 grams of amphetamine and 286 grams of cannabis.

Snr Const O'Sullivan said the dogs were extremely effective in finding illicit items and his new companions would search vehicles, houses, business premises and be used at large public events such as music festivals or entertainment precincts.

"So when offenders are secreting drugs in hard-to-find locations, the dogs are useful in that sense in locating where those drugs are,” Snr Const O'Sullivan explained.

"They are both very keen, they are full of beans and always ready to work and enjoy their work.”

Central Region Assistant Commissioner Alistair Dawson said it was a significant addition for the central region, which previously relied on specialist members travelling from Brisbane to assist with drug detection.

He explained they would be deployed across greater Central Queensland, including the Whitsundays, Mackay, out to Emerald and up to Clermont.

Assistant Commissioner Alistair Dawson said police dogs Violet and Rue&#39;s arrival was significant for the region.
Assistant Commissioner Alistair Dawson said police dogs Violet and Rue's arrival was significant for the region.

"This is a newly established position for the Rockhampton Dog Squad which provides a capability that has not previously been available at a local level,” Assistant Commissioner Dawson said.

Both, police dog Rue, a yellow 23-month-old female Labrador and police dog Violet, a black 22-month-old female Labrador, are trained to distinguish individual scents even when the scents are combined or masked by other odours.

Both dogs also provide a secondary search capability for the detection of firearms and ammunition.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  central queensland drugs queensland police service rockhampton dog squad weapons



