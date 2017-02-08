Police expose woman's panties drug stash

POLICE found a woman hiding a secret supply of self-medicating drugs in her underwear.

Jessica Maree Pointing, 29, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to drug possession and contravening a police direction.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden told the court on December 14, 2016 police raided a Gracemere home and detained Pointing.

After a search they found five pills of Pregabalin, which she didn't have a prescription for, in the front of her underwear.

Pregabalin is anti-convulsant and neuropathic pain agent commonly used for treating fibromyalgia or nerve pain.

She was further charged on January 7 after failing to provide her identification to a police station as required.

Pointing's defence solicitor told the court his client had fallen off a horse in her past and suffered a fracture as a result.

A friend of Pointing told her the medication may help with the pain and gave her some Pregabalin.

The court heard Pointing had since gone to the doctor and been given a script for the medication.

Magistrate Cameron Press fined Pointing $450 for drug possession and $250 for failing to provide identification.

Convictions were recorded.