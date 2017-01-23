Police fear for missing Yeppoon man

Police are seeking assistance to help locate a 49-year-old man missing from Yeppoon.

The missing Yeppoon man's car

Ross Williams was last seen in Yeppoon on Friday, January 20

He made a phone call at 11pm that evening saying he was at an address on Arthur Street, Yeppoon with his vehicle and has not been heard from since.

Police hold concerns for his welfare.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, tanned, around 170cms tall and has a medium build.

His vehicle, also missing, is a white Mitsubishi Triton 1992 ute with Queensland registration 131TGD.

Police are asking anyone that may have seen Mr Williams or knows of his whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.