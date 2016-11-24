Police go head-to-head with business for White Ribbon Day

KICKING GOALS: Police player Brittany Mace in the White Ribbon touch football game between Auizon and Queensland Police on Tuesday.

LOCAL businesses have taken a stand against domestic violence this week in the lead up to White Ribbon Day.

Rail freight company Aurizon supported the cause by taking on members of the Queensland Police Service (QPS) in a friendly game of touch football on Tuesday at the Saleyards Park.

It was a tough game in the heat, but Aurizon took off with an early lead and fended off the QPS's comeback in the second half coming out on top with a score of eight to three.

Aurizon was pleased to join forces with QPS to raise awareness for this important community issue with a touch footy game on Tuesday.

Network Train Operations Manager Tamara Wood said Aurizon actively supports the campaign against domestic violence as an issue that impacts not only families and communities but also the workplace.

"The game was a fun way for employees to take an active role and be part of the broader White Ribbon campaign, and we're looking forward to defending our title in a rematch next year,” Tamara said.

Local police are also holding a fund-raising and awareness event on Friday at the Allenstown Hotel for White Ribbon Day.

The Capricornia Police District White Ribbon event is just one of many taking place across Australia and the region to raise awareness for White Ribbon Day on Friday, November 25.

The event will take place at 6.30pm and host Rockhampton White Ribbon Ambassadors, Superintendent Ron Van Saane, Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow and former State of Origin player PJ Marsh.

The guest speaker will be Stipendiary Magistrate Colin Strofield and with Mr Geoffrey O'Driscoll as Master of Ceremony.

Click here for a list of events in the region this Friday for White Ribbon Day.