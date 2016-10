7.30pm: Police are hunting a man believed to be armed with two knives after he allegedly stabbed another man at a house in Mt Morgan.

Police officers were alerted to the incident in East St, Mt Morgan by the Qld Ambulance Service about 7.15pm.

A man in his 40s has received a wound to an arm which isn't believed to be too serious.

The alleged offender, aged 56, has left the scene.

Police are searching the area.

More to follow.