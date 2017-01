Police officers attend the scene where a panel of glass had been smashed at Stockland Rockhampton, at the Moores Creek crossover.

POLICE are investigating deliberate damage to a panel of glass at Stockland Rockhampton near the Moores Creek crossover.

It's believed a group of youths threw rocks at the glass railing and smashed a panel about 4.10pm.

Broken glass fell onto the bridge below.

Police arrived shortly after to inspect the damage.