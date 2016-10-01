Police remain at the scene of Frenchville crash

UPDATE 1.45PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency services have declared the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Frenchville safe and left the situation in the hands of Queensland Police.

Both parties involved were reportedly not injured and refused transfer and treatment by QAS.

The scene is now clear.

BREAKING 1.30PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a two vehicle crash in north Rockhampton involving a police officer.

Initial reports suggest two vehicles have collided at the intersection of Berserker St and Kerrigan St and Queensland Ambulance, Police and Fire crews are responding.

A police officer was reportedly travelling in one of the vehicles.

It is unclear at this stage whether a police vehicle has been involved or the extent of injuries.

Motorists in the area are urged to drive with caution and avoid the area if possible.

More to come.