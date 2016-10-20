Police on their way to car accident in Yeppoon

EMERGENCY crews are responding to reports of a person being hit with a car in the Lammermoor area.
According to reports the incident happened in Bottle Brush Drive at 5.53pm.
It's believed a child has been injured.
