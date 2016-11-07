Police reveal Rocky region target areas for traffic safety blitz

HOONING hot spots will be the target on a Rockhampton region-wide crack down on traffic offences.

As the school year draws to a close, police presence will ramp up across the Rockhampton region.

Queensland Police Service will reinforce the "anywhere, anytime” message, cracking down on crime and traffic offences across a number of locations including Fairy Bower, Gracemere, Bouldercombe, Kabra and Stanwell.

In the Gracemere community, police will turn their attention to increasing safety on local roadways leading into the end of the school year.

Sergeant Anthony Houston said every death and serious injury on our roadway is a human tragedy with lasting consequences for family and the entire community.

"With the festive season approaching we don't want anybody missing their loved ones at the Christmas table,” Sgt Houston stated.

