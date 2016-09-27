POLICE: Shocking abduction attempt of CQ girl at sleepover

UPDATE: 2.36pm: A MAN facing charges in relation to the attempted abduction of a girl, 12, in Gladstone over the weekend hasn't appeared in court.

The man, 24, is charged with abduction of a child under 16, indecent treatment of a child, common assault, burglary, obstruct police and several other offences.

He's expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

11.30AM: A 24-YEAR-OLD man will appear in court today facing several charges after allegedly attempting to abduct a girl as she slept.

Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow from the Rockhampton CIB said three 12-year-old girls had been having a sleepover in the lounge room of a Gladstone home when the man entered the house about 1am Sunday and laid down beside the trio.

"He has touched her on the outside of her clothing," Det Insp Shadlow said.

"He has then got up and physically dragged the young victim from the house into the backyard."

The girl's grandfather was woken by her screams and ran to the backyard where the offender fled the scene.

Forensic officers combed the house throughout the early hours of Sunday and identified the 24-year-old man from the Mount Isa and Townsville region as a person of interest in the case.

Det Insp Shadlow said "quite a number" of detectives and uniformed officers were involved in a search for the man, as well as the dog squad.

Police were jumping fences, patrolling and door knocking yesterday to find a 24-year-old man in Clinton. Campbell Gellie

He said the man was eventually located in a residence across the road from the girl's home at 8pm Sunday.

The man is scheduled to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court today having been charged with abduction of a child under 16, indecent treatment of a child, common assault, burglary, obstruct police and several other offences.

Det Insp Shadlow described the crime as "well and truly" opportunistic with the victim and her family not known to the offender.

"The offender was living in the immediate area, so did know of one of the victims; however, was not personally known to them," he said.

"The other two young girls who were there were just having a sleepover with their friend.

"It is a random attack which is obviously quite scary for the victim."

Det Insp Shadlow said the young girl was "very shaken", but escaped with only minor physical injuries.

It's believed the man entered the house through an unlocked back door.

While the man was not from Gladstone, Det Isp Shadlow saidsaid he had been in the region for several months.