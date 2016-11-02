Police taken over by facial hair

ROCKHAMPTON Police are about to be taken over by facial hair.

Detective Senior Constable Mick Logan is putting together a Movember team and aims to raise $5000 for the cause.

The Movember Foundation are challenging Australians to either grow your Mo, take the move challenge or host an even in order to raise awareness and money to help tackle men's health.

The idea is to address some of the biggest health issues faced by men including prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

This year Team Moves, run by Constable Logan has taken up the grow your mo and take the move challenge.

With 40 members on the team and a total of $4,615 raised so far the team is going well.

Constable Logan's team believes that humour and regular exercise are two of the best ways to treat and prevent depression.

"The focus is on regular exercise where everyone in the team must set and achieve a movement goal through the month," Detective Senior Constable Logan explained.

"Exercise is the most effective treatment and prevention for depression and the aim of the team is to set a positive example that we can all incorporate a level of exercise into our lives, no matter who we are."

Whether it is going to the gym, team sports or walking the dog, a goal is set by the team and they work together to reach that goal.

Good luck to Detective Senior Constable Logan and his team.