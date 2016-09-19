Police to investigate Alton Downs dump fire

UPDATE, 8.30PM: A FIRE at the Alton Downs Waste Station has been extinguished after it broke out about 7.45pm.

A QFES spokeswoman confirmed the Queensland Police Service would return to investigate the incident further tomorrow morning.

QFES crews have left the scene.

8PM: A DUMP fire has broken out at the Alton Downs Waste Station about 7.45pm.

Two rural and two urban Queensland Fire and Rescue Crews are on scene, and a QFES spokeswoman said the blaze was under control.

The spokeswoman said a cement slab which rubbish is piled onto had caught fire, but it was not known what started the blaze.