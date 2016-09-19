28°
News

Police to investigate Alton Downs dump fire

Amber Hooker
| 19th Sep 2016 8:32 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE, 8.30PM: A FIRE at the Alton Downs Waste Station has been extinguished after it broke out about 7.45pm.

A QFES spokeswoman confirmed the Queensland Police Service would return to investigate the incident further tomorrow morning.

QFES crews have left the scene.

8PM: A DUMP fire has broken out at the Alton Downs Waste Station about 7.45pm.

Two rural and two urban Queensland Fire and Rescue Crews are on scene, and a QFES spokeswoman said the blaze was under control.

The spokeswoman said a cement slab which rubbish is piled onto had caught fire, but it was not known what started the blaze.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  alton downs, emergency services, fire, qfes, waste station

NITE LIFE: Were you spotted out on the town?

NITE LIFE: Were you spotted out on the town?

GALLERY: Patrons snapped enjoying a night out in Rocky on weekend.

Acting Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce back in to town

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd with acting Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture Barnaby Joyce.

Minister for Agriculture in town following drought fund announcement

UPDATE: Late development in Matthew Minto's court case

Former Capras' Matt Minto has failed to appear in court today.

The footballer was due to appear in court today but failed to attend

Police to investigate Alton Downs dump fire

Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

8.30PM: Fire crews worked to control blaze at waste station tonight

Local Partners

CQ train derailment damages 22km of track

Coking coal supplies disrupted by accident as prices reached US$209 a tonne

UK lecturer visits Yeppoon

SIGNIFICANT FIGURE: Empress Josephine of France, painting by François Pascal Simon, Baron Gérard.

Presenter is Martin Heard speaks about Empress Joséphine Bonaparte

Story of The Nutcracker; ageless tale of bravery and dreams

ILLUSTRIOUS: The Imperial Russian Ballet Company will perform classic tale, The Nutcracker at the Pilbeam Theatre next week.

The Nutcracker will wow audiences at Pilbeam next week

Latest deals and offers

Katie Price angered by Instagram storm

Katie Price angered by Instagram storm

FORMER glamour model Katie Price is angry her children's Instagram accounts were taken down.

NITE LIFE: Were you spotted out on the town?

L-R Teahlia Tui and Erin Adcock at Ginger Mule. Photo Liam Fahey / Morning Bulletin

GALLERY: Patrons snapped enjoying a night out in Rocky on weekend.

'Von Trapp daughter' dies

GONE AT 73: Charmian Carr.

Sound of Music actress dies

Jenna Coleman dating co-star?

Jenna Coleman is reportedly dating Tom Hughes.

Lady Gaga to headline 2017 Super Bowl

Lady Gaga will headline the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show.

Segression to support Superheist

Segresion will tour in Australi with Superheist. Photo Contributed

SEGRESSION celebrate their 20th Anniversary

WATCH: Matt Damon teases Emmys 'loser' Jimmy Kimmel

Matt Damon, left, and host Jimmy Kimmel appear on stage at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

THIS year's Emmy Awards host wasn't immune to a punch line or two.

Feel Right at Home

287 Thirkettle Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 4 $429,000

Stop looking this is definitely the one! This amazing property offers the Ultimate Lifestyle for your family. Perfectly positioned in a highly sought after...

Amazing Lifestyle Property With Stunning Breathtakking Views - Only $334,000 neg

302 Everingham Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $334,000

What a sensational elevated location showcasing stunning panoramic and city views, from virtually every room of this amazing a/c low-set brick home. Every day and...

Family Home with Views!

1 Birch Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 3 $515,000

Large family home with sensational views, room everybody and only one owner. • 4 spacious bedroom all with loads of storage • Main with ensuite and walk-in robe •...

Lowset Brick + Big Shed

29 Carara Drive, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $345,000

First home buyers best buy, centrally located close to schools, only moments away from Stockland’s or Redhill Homemaker’s centre. This home offers it all: - 3...

Sprawling family home on 2,186sqm with 2 bay shed

9 Jewell Court, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 4 $539,000

This well-appointed low-set home provides the ultimate family living lifestyle. Positioned at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac and perched on private, child-friendly...

Heavenly Charm!

232 North Street Extended, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 2 $289,000

They don't build them like this anymore! This is your chance to purchase your own piece of history. Built in 1907, this church has been tastefully converted into a...

A lifestyle your family deserves!

23 Nagle Road, Barmaryee 4703

5 2 2 Offers over...

With a playground to envy, resort style pool and a fully fenced acre block to run around in, this is the perfect home to create lifelong memories. This...

Charming Family Home On Large Block Wandal

15 Bapaume Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 2 $249,900

This lovely family home in Wandal sits on a huge 850m block, and is ideally located close to the local hospitals, several primary and secondary schools. -Charming...

Beautiful Family Home

25 Docherty Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $289,000

This home has been placed on the market to sell and won't last long at this price, so inspections are a must. Features include, good sized air-conditioned living...

Big Beach House + Pool !!

5 Orchid Street, Kinka Beach 4703

House 4 2 2 $419 000

One street back from the secluded end of Kinka beach, boasting views from the entertaining deck and a large in ground swimming pool, this home is perfect for...

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Best bull prices in almost a decade

Fletcher Brown with a RSVP Droughtmasters Bull.

Best prices in years for National Droughtmaster Sale

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.