Police warning after syringe found near playground

WHEN you're enjoying a day out at the beach or local park, the last thing you want to worry about is stumbling across used syringes.

The discovery of used, and in cases uncapped, syringes at beaches and parks in the Capricorn Coast recently has renewed prompts from police to dispose of sharps correctly, or face the consequences.

In the past two weeks, a used syringe was discovered in the sand on Farnborough Beach, directly in front of a children's playground and an uncapped, used syringe was found amongst rubbish on Limestone Creek Rd.

A syringe was found on Farnborough Beach this week. Facebook

Officer in Charge of Yeppoon Police Senior Sergeant Bob Barclay said anyone caught disposing of hypodermic syringes or needles incorrectly would face court. The maximum penalty for these syringe related offences is two years imprisonment.

Under the Queensland Drugs Misuse Act 1986 a person who has in his or her possession a thing being a hypodermic syringe or needle who fails to use all reasonable care and take all reasonable precautions in respect of such thing so as to avoid danger to the life, safety or health of another commits an offence against the Act.

It is immaterial whether the hypodermic syringe or needle was for use, or had been used, in connection with the administration of a dangerous drug.

Further to that, a person who has in his or her possession a hypodermic syringe or needle that has been used in connection with the administration of a dangerous drug who fails to dispose of such hypodermic syringe or needle in accordance with the procedures prescribed by regulation commits an offence against the Act.

Snr Sgt Barclay urged anyone who finds an improperly disposed of syringe should contact police or council.

"It lets us know where people are using and we put it straight into a sharps container, we have our own,” Snr Sgnt Barclay said.

"Take care in disposal so it is not a danger to anyone else in the community because they can carry disease.

"If it's dumped at a playground, a child will (generally) find it.”