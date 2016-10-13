Pollies clash over who's to blame for Rookwood delay

Eric Coleman speaking to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull as he announces $130 million in funding for Rookwood Weir.

CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry and Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne have used the floor of parliament to attack each other over the construction timelines for Rookwood Weir.

Ms Landry accused the State Government of stalling the project during her speech in Canberra on Tuesday, saying the project was a "key economic driver” for the region.

But Mr Byrne hit back accusing the LNP of using the project for "pork-barrelling” purposes during the Federal Election campaign.

The major project, a water storage priority in the region for nearly two decades, has sparked a row between the Federal and State Governments over which party is to blame for the delay in getting the weir "shovel ready”.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull promised $130 million for the $260 million Rookwood Weir in the federal election campaign, along with $2 million for the Queensland Government to finalise the business case for the project.

Although the project is expected to generate 2100 new jobs, it could take up to a decade for all of these positions to be realised.

In September Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce clashed with Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne on the issue, accusing the State Government of delaying tactics by suggesting raising the Edan Bann Weir wall may be a more feasible option.

Mr Joyce attacked the State Government again in Federal Parliament on Monday, saying there had been "neither sight nor sound of what Queensland intends to do” with water infrastructure.

Ms Landry followed with a speech accusing Mr Byrne and other Queensland MPs of "sitting of their hands delaying the project” and stalling jobs.

She said the State Government expected to finish the business case in late 2017, despite Federal Government "expert advice” it could be done this year.

Mr Byrne responded in Queensland Parliament on Tuesday, stating the project was "always conditional on an EIS (Environmental Impact Statement) and a business case being supported”.

Mr Byrne said Mr Joyce could not claim the business case had been concluded while also offering funding to finish it.

He cited the 2016 Australian Infrastructure Plan listing "initiatives”, which require further development to evaluate the most appropriate option for delivery, and "projects”, which have finished a full business case assessment by Infrastructure Australia.

In this document, both Rookwood and Eden Bann weirs are listed as initiatives with a probable timescale of five to ten years.

"It is at options assessment stage and it is an opportunity to develop industry and agriculture ,” Mr Byrne said in parliament.

Mr Byrne questioned why the Federal Government had announced the $130 million when the business case wasn't complete and accused the LNP of pork-barrelling announcements during the campaign.

He said the Palaszczuk Government had made the project a priority in May 2015.

"The whole point of seeking funding to progress the Lower Fitzroy River Weirs was to consider both options - constructing a new weir at Rookwood and raising the existing Eden Bann weir - to determine the preferred infrastructure solution which best stacks up economically and environmentally,” Mr Byrne said.

"That is what the business case will do.

"If we get dams wrong, we end up with infrastructure that's there for a long time, costing taxpayers a lot of money.

"The EIS is finalised and is being assessed by the independent Coordinator-General and the business case is progressing as planned.

"The business case will be developed in accordance with Building Queensland frameworks and is expected to be completed by late 2017.”

When the Morning Bulletin pushed Mr Byrne for an explanation on why the EIS and business case were taking so long to complete we were referred to the Minister for Water Supply Mark Bailey.

A response to the questions posed to the minister is expected today.