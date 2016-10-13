31°
News

Pollies clash over who's to blame for Rookwood delay

Michelle Gately
| 13th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
Eric Coleman speaking to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull as he announces $130 million in funding for Rookwood Weir.
Eric Coleman speaking to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull as he announces $130 million in funding for Rookwood Weir. Allan Reinikka ROK260516acoleman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry and Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne have used the floor of parliament to attack each other over the construction timelines for Rookwood Weir.

Ms Landry accused the State Government of stalling the project during her speech in Canberra on Tuesday, saying the project was a "key economic driver” for the region.

But Mr Byrne hit back accusing the LNP of using the project for "pork-barrelling” purposes during the Federal Election campaign.

The major project, a water storage priority in the region for nearly two decades, has sparked a row between the Federal and State Governments over which party is to blame for the delay in getting the weir "shovel ready”.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull promised $130 million for the $260 million Rookwood Weir in the federal election campaign, along with $2 million for the Queensland Government to finalise the business case for the project.

Although the project is expected to generate 2100 new jobs, it could take up to a decade for all of these positions to be realised.

In September Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce clashed with Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne on the issue, accusing the State Government of delaying tactics by suggesting raising the Edan Bann Weir wall may be a more feasible option.

Mr Joyce attacked the State Government again in Federal Parliament on Monday, saying there had been "neither sight nor sound of what Queensland intends to do” with water infrastructure.

Ms Landry followed with a speech accusing Mr Byrne and other Queensland MPs of "sitting of their hands delaying the project” and stalling jobs.

She said the State Government expected to finish the business case in late 2017, despite Federal Government "expert advice” it could be done this year.

Mr Byrne responded in Queensland Parliament on Tuesday, stating the project was "always conditional on an EIS (Environmental Impact Statement) and a business case being supported”.

Mr Byrne said Mr Joyce could not claim the business case had been concluded while also offering funding to finish it.

He cited the 2016 Australian Infrastructure Plan listing "initiatives”, which require further development to evaluate the most appropriate option for delivery, and "projects”, which have finished a full business case assessment by Infrastructure Australia.

In this document, both Rookwood and Eden Bann weirs are listed as initiatives with a probable timescale of five to ten years.

"It is at options assessment stage and it is an opportunity to develop industry and agriculture ,” Mr Byrne said in parliament.

Mr Byrne questioned why the Federal Government had announced the $130 million when the business case wasn't complete and accused the LNP of pork-barrelling announcements during the campaign.

He said the Palaszczuk Government had made the project a priority in May 2015.

"The whole point of seeking funding to progress the Lower Fitzroy River Weirs was to consider both options - constructing a new weir at Rookwood and raising the existing Eden Bann weir - to determine the preferred infrastructure solution which best stacks up economically and environmentally,” Mr Byrne said.

"That is what the business case will do.

"If we get dams wrong, we end up with infrastructure that's there for a long time, costing taxpayers a lot of money.

"The EIS is finalised and is being assessed by the independent Coordinator-General and the business case is progressing as planned.

"The business case will be developed in accordance with Building Queensland frameworks and is expected to be completed by late 2017.”

When the Morning Bulletin pushed Mr Byrne for an explanation on why the EIS and business case were taking so long to complete we were referred to the Minister for Water Supply Mark Bailey.

A response to the questions posed to the minister is expected today.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bill byrne, federal government, michelle landry, queensland government, rookwood weir

Major changes for East St mall as demolition crews arrive

Major changes for East St mall as demolition crews arrive

Next week's demolition of the East St Rotunda is a big step forward in connecting the Riverbank Revitalisation project to the heart of the Rockhampton CBD.

What pushed a 20-year-old woman to meth use?

court

She first tried to hang herself when she was 11-years-old

Brax's pawsome effort to save his friends life

The family dog Brax who put his life at risk when he found a snake in the back yard

This staffy jumped in to save his three-year-old buddy's life

Kangaroo, cars and motorbike crash on Capricorn Hwy

Drivers should be wary when they see a kangaroo near the road. Most times there are more around.

UPDATE 8PM: Motorbike rider taken to hospital after Cap Hwy crash

Local Partners

Patchwork ladies get stitching for cancer

PATCHWORK Paradise store owner Margaret Olive is making a difference in the fight against women's cancers by hosting a Girls' Night In next month.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Headspace wants you to know you're not alone

The crew at headspace in Gladstone

Sometimes reaching out for help is the hardest part.

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

Latest deals and offers

What's on the big screen this week

What's on the big screen this week

TOM Hanks returns in the Da Vinci Code franchise and US comedians assemble for a real-life heist story.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E7 - date to the death

The Bachelorette Georgia Love pictured at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

Sam and Rhys finally have their showdown and four guys go home.

Bachelorette exodus: Georgia sends four bachelors packing

The Bachelorette Georgia Love at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

SAM denies a near punch-up with Rhys during double date with Georgia

From Port city to sought-after designer on The Block

NO LIMITS: Darren Palmer never thought he would leave Gladstone let alone be a judge on one of the most popular TV shows in Australia.

A Q&A with Gladstone born and bred and The Block judge Darren Palmer

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Saigon is a special cinema experience

Eva Noblezada as Kim in a scene from the movie Miss Saigon.

CAMERAS capture sell-out 25th anniversary production in London.

MOVIE REVIEW: Deepwater Horizon strikes a good balance

Mark Wahlberg in a scene from the movie Deepwater Horizon.

ACTION film is thrilling but also an emotive tribute.

Rod Stewart receives knighthood

Rod Stewart

Sir Rod Stewart has received his knighthood.

Frenchville Beauty

200 Houlihan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $309,000

Are you looking for a home in a well sought after location? Then this one would be perfect for you! Situated close to Primary Schools, Eichelberger Park, Shopping...

Beautiful Brick Home in a Tranquil Setting

8 O'Shanesy Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 2 2 $328,000

This gorgeous lowset brick and Tiled roof home has 3 built-in and air-conditioned bedrooms with the main bedroom having an ensuite. The home has been repainted...

Sensational Lowset Brick Family Home/Pool/Shed-Only $410,000

343 Shields Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $410,000

What a truly amazing tropical paradise-stunning design, immaculate presentation and superior inclusions and improvements. You will love this beautiful cool...

Perfect For The Whole Family!

21 Elwing Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $319,500

Welcome home, this beautifully presented family home is centrally located and will surely impress all buyers. The features are endless! 3 spacious bedrooms...

3 Bedroom Plus Office and Sparkling Pool

28 Heath Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 4 $365,000

If you have been looking for a home for all of the family to enjoy close to major shopping, private and public schools and Rockhampton's air-port this home is a...

Inviting Family Home with Plus Size bedrooms!

2 Nardoo Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 1 2 $409,000

With summer just around the corner now is the perfect time to snap up this great family home with sparkling in-ground pool and a huge entertainment area! The kids...

Quality Quality Quality

401/2-4 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City 4700

House 2 2 2 $395,000

This high quality apartment located in the premier waterfront Southbank Apartments in the whisper quiet end of Victoria Parade, Rockhampton is a pleasure to...

Happy Renting? If Not Check This Out

244 Merrill Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $299,000

If you are tired of paying someone else's mortgage and are looking to live in a great area, look no further than this lovely double storey home. It features: 3...

Stunning Gable With Sensational Deck In Frenchville!

427 Berserker Street, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Everything your family is looking for in a Fabulous Gable Family Home in Frenchville - amazing old world charm and character combined perfectly with ultra modern...

Do You Need A Large Family Home?

385 French Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Located in the Frenchville School catchment area is this large family home with internal stairs to a bedroom, 2nd bathroom, rumpus room with seamless flooring and...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

Boat overturned on Yeppoon Road

boat crash on yeppoon rd.

One lane was closed after the boat overturned

Five homes in Capricornia which sold for over $500K

4 Quarrion Court, Parkhurst, was sold by Boom Real Estate Rockhampton for $791,000.

"A POOL so big Michael Phelps would find it hard to complete a lap.”

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off