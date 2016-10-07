Pool upgrade floating along in time for summer

THERE will be a place to cool down in summer for the next two decades once works finish at the 42nd Battalion Memorial Pool in North Rockhampton.

The pool was a hit with families in its years as Rockpool Waterpark when it boasted three waterslides, three pools, a mini-golf course and rock climbing.

Rockhampton Regional Council bought back the centre in 2012 for $1.5 million after a Workplace Health and Safety audit found 270 safety breaches.

The pool was also close for an extended period after damage from Cyclone Marcia, but a joint council and Queensland Government initiative will have the facility ready for the summer school holidays.

Councillor Cherie Rutherford said the work was expetced to add 20 to 25 years to the lifespan of the complex.

"We're currently converting the pool to a wet deck and we've installed the new concrete channel around the perimeter of the old pool, as well as new balance tanks and new hydraulic pipes,” Cr Rutherford said

"In the coming weeks we'll be retiling the pool and the new plant room will be completed, so we're anticipating this second stage of work to be open for the community before the December school holidays.”

Council this year also demolished the cyclone damaged equipment, removed unsafe pool slides and water play pools.

In June, work started to modernise the plant and filtration systems, upgrading the 50m pool to include a wet deck which will include a new ramp to improve accessibility.

The Queensland Government gave $666,000 for the project, which totals $2.4 million.

Council contributed $262,232 to the first stage, with $2.245 million set aside the 2015/16 and 2016/17 budgets.