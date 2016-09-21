Positive soul music visits Capricorn Coast

Byron Bay's Jesse Morris will play at Great Keppel Island and Emu Park this weelemd.

BYRON Bay's blues, roots and reggae troubadours the Jesse Morris Band are bursting across the country on a national tour, sharing their soul music and emanating positivity.

Jesse has been performing and travelling across the globe for just over 10 years and has recently returned to Australia and laid roots back in the Byron hinterland.

Heading to far north Queensland for a series of festivals and shows throughout September and October, the Jesse Morris Band is described as soul-filled gypsy storytelling, positive soul music with eclectic beats and good vibrations for people of all ages.

He will be stopping for two special solo shows in the area at the Great Keppel Island Hideaway on Saturday, September 24 from 6pm and the Pine Beach Hotel at Emu Park on Sunday, September 25 from 2pm.

Jesse is no stranger to the road, having played more than 100 shows already this year and he has a string of tours planned for Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia and the USA in 2017.

This tour celebrates his latest release, the Freedom EP, which features the title track Freedom Has No Measure, a track co-written with a volunteer teacher and co-founder of a small Cambodian island school.

Proceeds from this EP go directly back to supporting the school.

Jesse will be selling copies of the new EP at all of the band's shows.

The Jesse Morris Band continue to share uplifting songs about the earth, travel, change and growth with positive sound vibrations and words to inspire love, freedom and kindness.

IF YOU GO

WHO: Jesse Morris Band live

WHEN & WHERE: Great Keppel Island Hideaway on Saturday, September 24 from 6pm and Pine Beach Hotel at Emu Park on Sunday, September 25 from 2pm.

Entry is free for both shows.