Traffic stopped as live power lines fall on truck

Melanie Plane
| 17th Oct 2016 8:55 AM Updated: 9:17 AM
Queensland Fire and Rescue Service. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Queensland Fire and Rescue Service. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

UPDATE 9.15AM: NO TRAFFIC is being allowed to pass the Parkhurst Tavern after power lines fell on a truck on Boundary Rd earlier this morning. 

The driver of the truck has been freed from the vehicle and Ergon Energy are working to isolate the power. 

INITIAL: EMERGENCY services are responding to an incident involving downed power lines at Parkhurst.

Initial reports suggest the boom of a truck has struck power lines on Boundary Rd.

The power lines have reportedly fallen onto the truck and one person is stuck in the cab of the vehicle.

Fire, police, ambulance and Ergon crews are at the scene.

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to avoid the area.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  ergon energy traffic report

