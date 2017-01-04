Power pole catches fire, cuts power to cinemas and restaurants

A POWER outage has affected a number of suburbs in North Rockhampton tonight which has impacted Stockland Rockhampton.

Reports on Facebook show power was cut to Birch Carroll and Coyle, along with Hungry Jacks and Sizzlers.

People posting about the incident on the Rockhampton Food Rater page said a fire truck was outside the cinemas about 7pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said QFES were called to an alarm activation at the cinemas at 6.02pm which was due to no power at the site.

She said QFES crews were also called to a power pole on fire on the corner of Denning and Doyle Streets at the same time.

The spokeswoman the fire crews have left both scenes and Ergon Energy were working on the power pole.

The Ergon Energy Power Outage website suggests the power outage would be fixed about 9.30pm tonight.

Ergon's site suggests the outage is impacting Park Avenue: Yaamba Rd, Doyle St, Mortensen St, Sheehy St, Booker St and Denning St.

There is a second power outage on the corner of Glenmore Rd and Haynes St.

Facebook reports indicate the cinemas has hooked up a generator to restore power.

Other reports indicated traffic lights in the area, particularly Richardson and Yaamba Road are not working.