Pre-loved clothes could help greyhounds find a home

HELPING HAND: The Closet Clear-Out on Sunday will help retired greyhounds like Kelly (pictured) fid new homes.

TANYA Wooley's overflowing closet inspired the fundraising venture she has organised with Alex Millroy this weekend.

With dozens of stalls, there's set to be everything to buy a perfect pre-loved outfit with shoes, jewellery and handbags on offer.

Tanya said money raised from the fees for the 40 confirmed stallholders would go towards Greyhounds New Beginnings, which fosters the retired animals.

The funds raised will help cover the vet bills, foster care packs and day to day expenses of re-homing retired greyhounds in the region.

The inspiration for the event came from organisers Alex Millroy and Tanya Wooley's own overflowing wardrobes and their desire to rid themselves of multiple impulse purchases.

"Personally I'm a bit of a clothes hoarder so this was a "greyt” way to sort out my own wardrobe while being able to put something back into my charity work with Greyhounds New Beginnings,” Tanya said.

A sausage sizzle will run at the event and Soapy Moose dog collars and leads will be on sale.

Everyone will also have the chance to meet a greyhound and kids can enjoy an activity station.

Closet Clear-Out