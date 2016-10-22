Predicted rainfall for the region

Wet weather is on the way for the region this weekend.

RAINFALL is predicted for the Rockhampton region over the weekend with a possibility of receiving up to 20ml tomorrow.

According to Bureau of Meteorology duty observer for Rockhampton Damien Ousley, showers could start as early as today.

"There's a possible late shower but mostly sunny morning,” he said yesterday.

"If we do receive rain we're only expecting between 0-0.4ml.

"There's a chance of a thunderstorm in the evening in the west with a temperature of 18 overnight and a max of 31 degrees during the day.”

It's predicted the region could see up to 20ml of rain tomorrow with a high chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Conditions are set to clear by Monday with a possible shower again on Thursday.