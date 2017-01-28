Premier to hold Town Hall meeting in Rocky

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk will host a town hall in Rockhampton on Tuesday (January 31) as part of her Government's governing from central Queensland next week.

"The town hall is an opportunity to hear from local residents,” she said.

"As Premier, I am committed to listening and delivering for Queenslanders,” she said.

"The Cabinet meeting is an important opportunity for my Ministers and I to meet with members of the local community.”

The town hall will be held at the Rockhampton Leagues Club at 5:30pm on Tuesday.

Cabinet will meet in Rockhampton on Monday and meet with community representatives and businesses in Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast on Tuesday and Wednesday.