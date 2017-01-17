PREMIER'S VISIT: The projects exciting Rocky Region's business boss

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will be in Yeppoon next month.

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk will discuss the region's current economic outlook with Rockhampton and Yeppoon's business communities at a special event in the region.

Ms Palaszczuk will also take questions from business owners about the issues they are facing at the event, which will be held at Keppel Bay Sailing Club on Wednesday, February 1.

Details about the luncheon event were released less than 24 hours ago and already there has been strong interest.

Capricornia Chamber of Commerce president Peter Fraser encouraged small business operators to attend.

Mr Fraser said the region was on the cusp of exciting times and outlined a number of projects that gave reason for an optimistic outlook. These include;

Rockhampton Hospital's car park

Rockhampton CBD redevelopment

Mining projects, including the Styx and Carmichael mines as well as Carbine Resource's Mt Morgan development

Yeppoon's foreshore project

The Gallery Apartments

Rookwood Weir

GKI and Iwasaki's Capricorn Coast resort

"Everything is bumping along quite nicely at the moment,” Mr Fraser said.

"We have got a number of projects in the wings...we're on the cusp of some really good economically.”

Capricornia Chamber of Commerce president Peter Fraser. Tamara MacKenzie ROK141016cbafra

Mr Fraser (pictured above) said an invite went out to the region's business community less than 24 hours ago for the Premier's luncheon and already there had been more than 25 respondents.

He expects the Sailing Club will be close to capacity.

"I encourage anyone who runs a local business to come along to this great opportunity,” Mr Fraser said.

He also urged the business community to back the region's politicians at all levels to get on with the job.

"At the moment we have both councils active in the economic development area and we are seeing the benefits of this.”

"We need to get behind those who have been voted in and back them.”