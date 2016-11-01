Prepare your business for storms

Storm damage to Marnell Fuels in Grantham in 2014. Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times

EVEN with minor damage, a natural disaster can have lasting effects on small businesses.

Ensuring your business is ready for a any event that may occur may be one of the wisest decisions you make.

A good place to start is to develop an emergency plan, organise proper insurance and train your staff to cope in evacuation procedures.

Here are some quick tips to make sure you have a business to come back to after nature has taken its toll.

Know where to get information: Keep a list of emergency phone numbers on hand, and ensure your staff have a copy.

Have a plan: With your staff, work out an emergency plan. Map out where to go, what to take and how to act in the event of an emergency, but also the longer-term business continuity aspect in case you cannot return to the office for some time.

Stock up: Load up on the essentials. You may be cut off from power, so have batteries and torches on hand. You may even consider a generator.

Back it up: Don't rely on hard copy data that may be burnt in a fire or swept away in a flood. Back up all your important data electronically.

Insurance: Check and re-check your policy and ensure it is tailored to suit your circumstances.

Clean up: Don't return to your premises after a natural disaster until emergency crews say it is safe. Ensure all electrical points are properly inspected by an electrition. Contact your insurer immediately after the event to lodge a claim.