Prime Rocky property set to go under the hammer

UNDER THE HAMMER: Subway on Queen Elizabeth Dr will be sold at auction later this month.

ONE OF Rockhampton's most high-profile commercial properties is set to go under the hammer in Melbourne this month.

The site of the city's extremely successful drive-through Subway at 3 Queen Elizabeth Dr has just hit the market through Commercial, Retail and Industrial Property Consultants Burgess Rawson.

The prime freehold 1120sqm site has a secure 10-year lease, a full drive-through, substantial on-site parking and a modern recently refurbished store.

It will go under the hammer at Melbourne's Crown Casino on Wednesday, October 26 at 11am.

The Subway site listing comes just weeks after the Red Rooster property just up the road on Musgrave St sold to an interstate investor for $1.6 million at auction last month.

The high-profile listing and sale is reflective of Rockhampton's improving commercial property market.

According to independent property valuation and advisory group Herron Todd White, Rockhampton's commercial property market has entered the "start of recovery” stage after hitting the bottom of the market earlier this year.

HTW's Month in Review for October reports an increasing number of metro and southern investors active in the retail and commercial market in Rockhampton in recent months.

"Activity across the industrial market in Rockhampton for the 2016 period so far has been steady, with both investors and owner occupiers remaining active,” a HTW Rockhampton spokesperson said.

"Sales have been predominantly sub $550,000, with a few sales in excess of $1 million.

"This appears to have been driven by the attractive level of returns achievable in regional areas in comparison to current yield levels in metro locations.

"Investors are looking for properties that have strong, secure leases in place and we consider that this is likely to flow into the industrial sector as quality properties become available for sale.”

But HTW say the outlook isn't as bright for towns neighbouring the Rockhampton region.

"One stand-out 2016 sale in the industrial market in Emerald is the recent sale of a 33.4 hectare industrial en globo site for a reported $265,000,” the spokesperson said.

"The site is the balance land of a new industrial estate located on the northern fringes of Emerald which was developed during stronger market conditions. Development approvals have lapsed.

"The property sold at auction and the sale is reflective of the volatile market conditions that continue in Emerald and coalfields areas and indicative of the attitude of speculative, counter cyclical buyers active in these markets.”

Meanwhile down the road in Gladstone, the industrial market remains volatile with very little sales activity.

So far in 2016 there has only been one recorded sale of an of an industrial property for $535,000.

HTW attribute this lull to poor market sentiment and a lack of confidence in the market.