Production sedans headline speedway season opener

Michael Johnson is ready to compete in the production sedans at this weekend's speedway at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

SPEEDWAY: Michael Johnson and Paul Wiedon will lead the local charge in the headline event - the production sedans CQ title - when the new speedway season roars into life tonight.

Fans will be treated to an action-packed program which includes Formula 500s, the AMCA Nationals, the super stockers and the ever-popular ramp racing.

It is the first time the Rockhampton Saloon Car Club has hosted the production sedans and president Josh Keene is excited at the response.

"It's a national class, which is why we wanted to introduce it here,” he explains.

"We've got 15 entries, including locals Michael Johnson and Paul Wiedon, who have made the move to this class.

"We've also got the Queensland champion, Tim Atkin, from Gympie.

"He was a late nomination so we're pretty excited to have him in the field. It will be a good opportunity for the other drivers to see how they're running against the state's best.”

Keene is confident the productions sedans will be a real crowd pleaser.

"Because of the car specs, they're very evenly matched and spectators will see a lot of side-by-side racing.

"You can expect some biff and barge and contact - all the stuff people have come to love at the speedway,” he said.

And it is the prospect of that close, hard racing that lured Johnson from the super stockers to the production sedans.

"I've been racing local division here in Rocky for eight years so it's just a new challenge for me,” he said of the move.

"It is something different, there are different people to race against and the racing itself seems to be closer and more competitive.”

Johnson has spent the past 14 months modifying his Ford Falcon EF/EL, readying it for what will be his first meeting in the new class.

He gave it a test run in Blackwater two weeks ago and while it's pretty close to being right, there's still a "little bit of tinkering to do”.

"Hopefully on the weekend we can get it a bit closer and be right on the money,” he said.

"If I could finish around mid-pack I would be happy. Anything above that would be great, but I'm just aiming to finish somewhere in the middle, which in my first meeting would be pretty good.

"I've watched the racing in this division for many years but it's all new for me. Watching it is very different to being out there amongst it.”

Tonight's meeting will also provide a first for Johnson's sister Brooke Etherden (pictured).

She will have her first race in the Formula 500s, which has attracted 16 drivers, the biggest field since the local series started four years ago.

Gates open at 4pm at the Rockhampton Showgrounds, with racing from 5.30pm.