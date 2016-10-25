Program announced for weekend's film festival

Lead character Frankie in one of the Capricorn Film Festival's short films, Slingshot, to screen this weekend.

The Capricorn Film Festival is on this weekend and the program has finally been announced for Central Queensland's weekend of cinema.

The annual #capfilmfest gives residents the chance to support filmmakers from around the region and from all over the world. It also allows for local filmmakers, seasoned and beginner, to enter their short films into the competition.

The opening night film 'EMO The Musical' stars #capfilmfest guest judge 'Benson Jack Anthony' and is directed by Neil Triffett who will also ben in attendance. Emo played at Melbourne International Film Festival earlier this year to rave reviews, and this will be its second screening in Australia before it starts on the international film festival circuit.

EMO the Musical is about, Ethan, an Emo kid who hates almost everything, falls in love with Trinity, a good Christian girl with a passion for life and her Lord Jesus Christ.

Local filmmakers have taken a huge step from last years inaugural event, with over 20 short films entered, 18 of which will be screened on Saturday night as part of the Short Film Competition where category winners will win cash prizes, trophy's and mentoring program's.

"We are very excited to have seven times the entries from Central Queensland filmmakers compared to last year's inaugural event, it really shows that all the organisation's hard work is paying off, as a career in filmmaking can be achieved in our region,” Festival Founder and Executive Officer Luke Graham said.

With over 300 entries to this year's event, the selection process was hard, with only the best of the best making it to the two day community event, held at Gladstone's beautiful Marina Main Stage.

"We watched films from all other world and though it was a very hard process, we are very excited to bring the community some amazing film's by some very inspiring and talented filmmaker's, Luke Graham.

The film festival will draw some 40 filmmakers from Northern Queensland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne including our regional attendees, all touching down in Gladstone to meet and mingle with one another and see who will win each category of Central Queensland's Capricorn Film Festival.

The Capricorn Film Festival is on this Friday starting at 5pm and Saturday from 2pm at the Gladstone Marina main stage.

