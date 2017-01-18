36°
Program guides teens in a new direction

Amy Haydock | 18th Jan 2017 9:31 AM
BRIGHT FUTURE: Pictured is Yeppoon PCYC's last year's intake of students after they'd completed the program enjoying a day at Great Keppel Island.
BRIGHT FUTURE: Pictured is Yeppoon PCYC's last year's intake of students after they'd completed the program enjoying a day at Great Keppel Island. Contributed

IT'S the turning point in any teenagers life, when they leave school and wonder, what's next?

For those who may have left school before year 12, or are still pondering what their next move will be after graduating, Yeppoon PCYC's Get Set for Work Program might be what they need to put them on the right track.

The program aims to deliver intensive employment and training assistance over 12 months to young, disengaged Queenslanders aged 15-19 years. Participants will gain the skills and confidence to enter the workforce, go on to further training or go back to school.

With very successful rounds in 2016, the Yeppoon PCYC is again seeking participants who fit this criteria, to help them not just get job ready, but also help build their confidence throughout the 12-week program.

Get Set For Work offers various courses during the program, like Responsible Service of Alcohol, Food Safety, Certificate in Vocational Pathways, First Aid Certificate, Barista and more.

Yeppoon PCYC branch manager Sergeant Greg Jones said this program has had a hugely positive impact on the teens who completed it last year.

"As well as these certificate courses we are doing real life skills workshops with topics ranging from self-confidence to budgeting, cooking and more,” Sgt Jones said.

"Students are put through different certificate courses, life skills, resume building and interview skills, and they also get the opportunity to complete some outdoor adventure activities.”

This Skilling Queenslanders for Work Project is proudly funded and supported by the Queensland Government.

INTERESTED?

The program will run from January 23 to April 14

Contact Mikala Maloney on 0466457866 or Mikala.maloney@pcyc.org.au to sign up or for more information

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
